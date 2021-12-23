Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Friday through Sunday
No events scheduled
Monday
Prep Wrestling
Justin-Siena at Liberty’s Bronzan Invitational, Brentwood, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Napa vs. University at Marin Catholic’s Don Bambauer Holiday Classic, first round, 3:30 p.m.
No events scheduled
Prep Wrestling
Justin-Siena at Liberty’s Bronzan Invitational, Brentwood, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Napa vs. University at Marin Catholic’s Don Bambauer Holiday Classic, first round, 3:30 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.