Tuesday
College Women’s Basketball
Pacific Union at William Jessup, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Mt. Eden at Justin-Siena, Foundation Game, 6 p.m.
Concord at American Canyon, 8 p.m.
Napa at Vallejo, Foundation Game, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Concord at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Montgomery at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bethel at American Canyon, 7 p.m.
Napa at Wood, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Justin-Siena at CIF North Coast Section Division 1 Singles Tournament, Harbor Bay Tennis Club, Alameda, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday
Prep Wrestling
MEL/SCAC/VVAL Novice Meet at Vintage, TBA