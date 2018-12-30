Napa Valley Sports Schedule 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Monday No events scheduled TuesdayNo events scheduled Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Police: Officers find cannabis in bassinet, cocaine baggies upon search of Napa home St. Helena police: Woman arrested after renting, never returning rental car St. Helena police search for armed robbery suspect Calistoga man dies in solo-vehicle crash Wednesday in Sonoma The Prisoner winery opens with 'evolutionary' concept promotion Pet tributes We know your pets are like members of the family. promotion Nominate your pet for Pic of the Litter Want to see your pet in the newspaper?