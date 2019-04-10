Thursday
College Baseball
Contra Costa at Napa Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Vintage at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Napa, 3:30 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Badminton
American Canyon at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Napa at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.
Prep Swimming and Diving
Casa Grande at Napa, 3:30 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Prep Track and Field
Sonoma Valley, Casa Grande at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Rancho Cotate at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
VVAL Tournament No. 5 at Rooser Run GC, 1:30 p.m.
St. Helena at CMC Tournament, Adams Springs Cobb GC, 2 p.m.
Prep Softball
Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.
Napa at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.
Vintage at Petaluma, 4 p.m.
American Canyon at Inderkum, 4 p.m.
Friday
Prep Swimming
St. Helena at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Prep Coed Tennis
St. Helena at Cloverdale, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
Justin-Siena at Napa, 4 p.m.
St. Patrick-St. Vincent at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Credo at Calistoga, 4 p.m.
St. Helena at Willits, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.
Vintage at Petaluma, 4 p.m.
St. Helena at Willits, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Trinity Prep vs. Western Sierra at Roseville’s Mahany Park, 3 p.m.