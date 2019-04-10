{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday

College Baseball

Contra Costa at Napa Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Vintage at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Badminton

American Canyon at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Napa at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.

Prep Swimming and Diving

Casa Grande at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Prep Track and Field

Sonoma Valley, Casa Grande at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Rancho Cotate at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

VVAL Tournament No. 5 at Rooser Run GC, 1:30 p.m.

St. Helena at CMC Tournament, Adams Springs Cobb GC, 2 p.m.

Prep Softball

Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.

Napa at Casa Grande, 4 p.m.

Vintage at Petaluma, 4 p.m.

American Canyon at Inderkum, 4 p.m.

Friday

Prep Swimming

St. Helena at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Prep Coed Tennis

St. Helena at Cloverdale, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

Justin-Siena at Napa, 4 p.m.

St. Patrick-St. Vincent at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Credo at Calistoga, 4 p.m.

St. Helena at Willits, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.

Vintage at Petaluma, 4 p.m.

St. Helena at Willits, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Trinity Prep vs. Western Sierra at Roseville’s Mahany Park, 3 p.m.

