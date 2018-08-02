The Napa Valley Swim Team sent Yuki Hayashi, Josie Arbuckle, Nick Cisco and Gabe Wright to the July 26-29 Far Western Long Course Championship in Moraga. The elite age group meet featured more than 1,100 of the fastest age-group swimmers from 106 teams throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. To qualify, swimmers need to achieve some of the fastest age-group time standards in the country.
Hayashi, 12, competed in the 50-, 100-, 200- and 400-meter freestyles and 50-, 100- and 200-meter backstrokes, turning in 100-percent personal best times. He earned six new AAA times, and qualified for the finals in the 200 back, placing seventh in 2:32.56. He placed 12th in the 400 free (4:51.10) and 13th in both the 50 free (29.16) and 200 free (2:17.81).
Arbuckle, 12, competed in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter backstrokes and achieved two lifetime best swims, placing 12th in the 100 back (1:12.75) and 14th in 50 back (33.86).
In the 17-18 boys age group, Wright, 17, competed in the 200- and 400-meter freestyles and Cisco, 17, competed in the 200 free. Cisco swam a personal-best time of 2:03.96, dropping almost four seconds off his time in that event.
Asher Green and Kathy Stacy coached the NVST athletes at the championship meet.