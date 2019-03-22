The Napa Valley Swim Team hosted a short course meet the weekend of March 9-10 and had many top-three finishers.
A meet highlight was Yuki Hayashi breaking a boys 11-12 age group team record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 1.55 seconds. Iona Pascual had set the prior record of 1:01.57 in 2014. Hayashi placed first in all of his events, swam 100-percent personal best times, and posted new AAA times in 50 backstroke (29.21) and 100 backstroke (1:01.55), and a new AA/Far Western time in the 100 individual medley (1:03.39).
Several other NVST athletes also placed in the top three in their individual events, including two of NVST’s youngest competition swimmers.
In the 6-and-under group, Natalia Lowgren won the 25 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 25 backstroke and 50 backstroke, and placed second in the 25 butterfly.
Sebastian Contreras-Vigil took first place in 25 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 25 backstroke, 50 backstroke, 25 breaststroke, 25 butterfly and 100 IM.
For the 8-and-under boys, Carell Apolo placed third in 100 freestyle and 50 backstroke.
In the 9-10 age group, Claire Hayashi won the 200 IM (3:00.39) and took third in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 50 backstroke and 100 butterfly. Aiden Frisinger placed second in both the 100 freestyle and 200 IM.
For the 11-12 boys, Matthew Tapia took first in the 200 breaststroke (2:47.53) and second in the 100 breaststroke, achieving a new A time in the latter. Raffy Dimalanta took second place in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, and third place in the 100 IM, 50 backstroke and 100 breaststroke. Jack Larsen placed third in both 200 IM and 200 breaststroke.
In the 13-14 group, Matthew Larsen placed first in the 100 butterfly (1:03.64), second in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and third in the 200 IM, 200 backstroke and 200 breaststroke. Kira Tavakoli took third in the 400 IM, and posted a new A time with her first sub-minute swim (59.88) in the 100 freestyle.
For the 15-16 boys, Will Flanders placed third in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 200 IM.
In the 17-18 age group, Nick Cisco took first place in the 100 backstroke (59.60) and second in 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 butterfly and 200 IM, and third in the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly. Eric Tapia won the 200 butterfly (2:11.21) and finished second in the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke, and third in the 100 and 200 freestyle.
Through hard practice long before this meet, several NVST swimmers also achieved 100-percent personal best times in all of their events at the meet, including Kaitlyn Lowgren, Alexander Bazan, Holly Schofield, Emily Hayashi, John McNamara, Lucia De Los Santos, Sam Smith, Meredith Fishleder, Carlo DeIanni and Kyle Link.
Contact NVST at 257-SWIM or napavalleyswim@yahoo.com for more information, or to inquire about joining the team.