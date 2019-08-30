The Napa Valley Swim Team placed second with 1,685 points at the Redwood Empire Aquatic League Championships, a short course meet held Aug. 2-4 in Santa Rosa.
A meet highlight was one of NVST’s young swimmers, 10-year-old Claire Hayashi, breaking the league record in the 200 freestyle with a winning time of 2:22.18 in the 9-10 age group. She also won the 50 and 100 freestyles, finished in the top 3 in all of her events, swam 100% personal best times, and posted new A times in 50 butterfly and 100 individual medley, and new AA times in her three freestyle events.
Raffy Dimalanta, 12, won the 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke, 50 fly and 100 IM. Noah Hattori, 12, finished first in the 200 free, 500 free, 50 breaststroke and 100 breaststroke. Yuki Hayashi, 13, placed first in the 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyles and the 100 and 200 backstrokes. Matthew Larson, 15, won the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, Will Flanders, 16, claimed the 200 IM, and Nick Cisco, 18, won the 200 free.
In the 8-and-under age group, Natalia Lowgren finished second in 25 and 50 freestyles and 100 IM, posting new A times in 100 IM and 25 fly. For the boys, Sebastian Contreras-Vigil placed third in the 200 free and 25 back, seventh in the 50 free and 25 fly, and eighth in the 25 free and 100 IM.
For the 9-10 age group, Aiden Frisinger took second in the 100 IM and 100 and 200 freestyles, third in the 50 free and 50 fly, and fourth in the 50 breaststroke and 50 back. June Kelly took fifth in the 50 back and eighth in the 100 free.
For the 11-12 age group, in addition to his four first-place finishes, Raffy Dimalanta was second in the 50 and 100 freestyles, posted a new AA time in the 50 fly and new A times in 50 free, 50 back, 100 back and 100 IM. Noah Hattori, also in addition to his four victories, placed second in the 100 IM and fourth in the 50 and 100 freestyles, posting a new A time in the 50 free. Matthew Tapia took second in the 50 breaststroke, achieving a new A time, and seventh in the 50 fly and 100 free. Rian Dimalanta placed third in the 50 and 100 backstrokes, fourth in the 100 IM, fifth in the 50 fly, and sixth in the 50 and 100 freestyles. Antonio Bazan was third in the 100 fly, Alex Bazan seventh in the 200 IM, and Nina Stanley seventh in the 50 back.
In the 13-14 boys age group, Jack Larsen took second in the 200 breaststroke, fourth in the 100 breaststroke, and sixth in the 500 free and 200 IM. Kai Hattori placed third in the 100 free, fourth in the 50 free, 100 back and 200 back, and fifth in the 100 fly.
For the 13-14 girls, Emily Hayashi placed second in the 200 back, third in the 500 free, sixth in the 100 back, and seventh in the 200 free. Kira Tavakoli took third in the 50 free and 400 IM, fifth in the 100 free, sixth in the 200 free and 200IM, and seventh in the 100 breaststroke. Rachel Arndt finished fourth in the 100 free, 200 free and 200 back, and fifth in the 50 and 500 freestyles and 100 fly. Gwen Gallenkamp was fifth in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, and Holly Schofield took fifth in the 100 back and seventh in the 200 IM.
The 15-and-over boys had numerous impressive swims and achieved several new A and AA times. In addition to his first-place finish in the 200 IM, Will Flanders was second in the 50, 200 and 500 freestyles and 100 back, fourth in the 100 free, and fifth in the 100 breaststroke, posting new AA times in five of his events. Tyler Kortie took second in the 100 free, 100 fly and 200 IM, third in the 50 and 500 freestyles, and fourth in the 100 breaststroke, achieving a new AA time in 200 IM.
In addition to winning the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, Matthew Larsen took second in the 400 IM, fifth in the 200 free, sixth in the 200 IM, and seventh in the 50 free, posting new A times in 50 free and 200 breaststroke. Eric Tapia was second in the 100 fly, third in the 200 free, fifth in the 200 IM, and seventh in the 100 free. John McNamara placed second in the 200 back, fourth in the 100 back, and sixth in the 500 free. Mateo Roldan took third in the 200 breaststroke, fifth in the 500 free, sixth in the 200 free, and seventh in the 200 IM. In addition to his 200 free victory, Nick Cisco finished third in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, fourth in the 100 fly, fifth in the 50 free, and sixth in the 100 free.
As a result of hard summer training and superb coaching, several NVST swimmers also achieved personal-best times in all their events at the meet. They included Kaitlyn Lowgren, Claire Hayashi, Aiden Frisinger, Baily Caruso, Raffy Dimalanta, Noah Hattori, Yuki Hayashi, Gwen Gallenkamp, Kai Hattori, Will Flanders, Tyler Kortie, John McNamara and Matteo Roldan.
Some NVST relay teams also turned in top finishes and scored points for the team. The 13-and-over boys medley relay team of Tyler Kortie, Matthew Larsen, Eric Tapia and Nick Cisco won with a new meet record of 1:41.13. The 13-and-over boys free relay team of Cisco, Kortie, Will Flanders and Yuki Hayashi also finished first. The 13-and-over girls relay team of Kira Tavakoli, Rachel Arndt, Emily Hayashi and Carlie Fiorito took third in the 200 free relay and fifth in the 200 medley relay.
The 11-12 boys placed first in both of their relay races, with Raffy Dimalanta, Rian Dimalanta, Noah Hattori and Matthew Tapia. The 9-10 girls relay team of Kaitlyn Lowgren, Sarah Schofield, Claire Hayashi, and June Kelly finished second in the 200 medley relay and fourth in the 200 free relay.
The team congratulates Daisy Lacroix, Ezra Beaver, Iden McIntyre, Emmi Peters, Sean Johnson, Izabelle Johnstone, Madelyn Husted, Santina Accettola, Naomi Tessier and Justin Tessier for competing in their first swim meets with NVST.
Contact NVST at 257-SWIM or napavalleyswim@yahoo.com for more information, including how to join the team.