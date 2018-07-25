Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Napa Valley Swim Team

Napa Valley Swim Team members who competed in Pleasant Hill were, from left, Gabe Wright, Max Gilsenan, Tyler Kortie, Emily Dusky, Nick Cisco, Iona Pascual and Kelsea Wright.

 Submitted photo

Napa Valley Swim Team members Nicholas Cisco, Emily Dusky, Max Gilsenan, Tyler Kortie, Iona Pascual, Gabe Wright and Kelsea Wright recently competed in the Senior 2 Trials and Finals Meet in Pleasant Hill.

Pascual turned in one of the meet’s noteworthy swims in the 50-meter freestyle, setting a new boys team record for the 15-16 age group with a preliminary swim of 25.09 seconds that broke a 32-year-old standard set by Jeff Windle of 25.21 in 1986.

Other highlights included Cisco placing 28th in the 200 free in 2:09.90 and 22nd in the 200 backstroke in 2:26.90, Dusky finishing ninth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.37, and Gilsenan placing seventh in the 200 breaststroke in 2:33.71 and 22nd in the 200 individual medley in 2:22.29.

Kortie had 100-percent best times, including a new A time standard in the 50 free of 27.24 and a new AA time standard in the 100 free of 59.29. Pascual was 10th in the 50 free in 25.34 and fifth in the 200 IM in 2:18.74.

Kelsea Wright took seventh in the 200 free in 2:15.78, 21st in the 200 back in 2:36.79, and 21st in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.41.

