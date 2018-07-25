Napa Valley Swim Team members Nicholas Cisco, Emily Dusky, Max Gilsenan, Tyler Kortie, Iona Pascual, Gabe Wright and Kelsea Wright recently competed in the Senior 2 Trials and Finals Meet in Pleasant Hill.
Pascual turned in one of the meet’s noteworthy swims in the 50-meter freestyle, setting a new boys team record for the 15-16 age group with a preliminary swim of 25.09 seconds that broke a 32-year-old standard set by Jeff Windle of 25.21 in 1986.
Other highlights included Cisco placing 28th in the 200 free in 2:09.90 and 22nd in the 200 backstroke in 2:26.90, Dusky finishing ninth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.37, and Gilsenan placing seventh in the 200 breaststroke in 2:33.71 and 22nd in the 200 individual medley in 2:22.29.
Kortie had 100-percent best times, including a new A time standard in the 50 free of 27.24 and a new AA time standard in the 100 free of 59.29. Pascual was 10th in the 50 free in 25.34 and fifth in the 200 IM in 2:18.74.
Kelsea Wright took seventh in the 200 free in 2:15.78, 21st in the 200 back in 2:36.79, and 21st in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.41.