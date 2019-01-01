The Napa Valley Swim Team hosted a CBA+ short course swim meet Dec. 15-16 at Vintage High School, where 17 of its members placed first, second or third in individual events and five more achieved 100-percent personal best times in their individual events.
For the 8-and-under boys, Sebastian Contreras-Vigil placed second in the 50 breaststroke and third in the 50 freestyle, 25 backstroke, 25 breaststroke and 100 individual medley. Carell Apolo placed third in both the 25 butterfly and 25 free, and swam all personal best times.
In the 9-10 age group, Claire Hayashi achieved five personal bests, winning the 100 breaststroke (1:52.14) while placing second in the 100 free and 50 back and third in the 100 back, 50 breaststroke and – in her first time competing in it – the 100 fly. June Kelly was second in the 100 IM and third in the 100 breaststroke, posting three best times. For the boys, Aiden Frisinger had five best times and Rian Dimalanta posted four best times, getting a new Junior Olympic/A time in winning the 50 back (35.95) and placing second in the 50 fly and 100 free.
For the 11-12 age group, Yuki Hayashi not only won all of his events, including the 50 free (25.22), 100 free (55.20), 200 free (1:59.28), 500 free (5:23.16), 50 back (30.34), 100 back (1:02.83), 200 back (2:16.07) and 200 IM (2:18.19), but also broke a NVST team record set by Iona Pascual in 2014 in the 200 back. He further achieved new Far Western/AA time cuts in 200 back and 50 back, and new AAA time cuts in the 50 free, 100 free and 200 free.
Matthew Tapia won the 200 breaststroke (2:58.19) and took second in the 50 breaststroke and 100 breaststroke, posting five personal best times in the meet. Raffy Dimalanta took second place in the 100 IM and third in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 back, 50 breaststroke, 50 fly and 200 IM, posting seven personal bests.
In the 13-14 age group, Matthew Larsen achieved all personal best times, winning the 100 breaststroke (1:10.79) and taking second in the 200 free and third in the 50 free and 100 fly.
For the 15- and 16-year olds, Iona Pascual won all of his events, including the 50 free (21.97), 100 free (47.32), 500 free (4:48.16), 100 breaststroke (1:00.56), 100 fly (53.50), 200 IM (1:57.40) and 400 IM (4:24.08). Tyler Kortie won the 200 free (1:49.67) and 100 back (56.54) with new A time standards and was second in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 breaststroke and third in the 100 fly. Ava Anderson won the 100 breaststroke (1:25.29) and 100 fly (1:09.34) and was second in the 50 free, 100 free and 200 free, and third in the 200 IM. Will Flanders won the 200 back (2:12.41) and was second in the 100 back, and third in the 100 breaststroke, 50 free and 100 free. Eric Tapia won the 200 fly (2:05.49) and was second in the 200 free, 100 fly and 200 IM and third in the 100 back. Troy Kobylka took second in the 200 back and third in the 200 free.
In the 17-18 age group, Nicholas Cisco won the 500 free (4:58.94), 100 back (58.84), 200 back (2:04.73) and 100 fly (59.35), placed second in the 100 free, 100 breaststroke and 200 fly. Emily Dusky won all of her events, including the 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 100 back, 200 back and 200 IM.
Also posting personal best in all of their events were Calix Apolo, Elijah Stanley, Caerwyn Apolo, Abigail Burton and Marco Deianni.
Call 257-7946 or email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com for more information about the NVST, such as how to join the team.