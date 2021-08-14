Napa Valley Swim Team: Runner-up finish a team effort in league championships at NVC

In its return to competitive swimming, the Napa Valley Swim Team placed second in the Redwood Empire Aquatic League Championships at Napa Valley College Aug. 7-8.
Santa Rosa’s Neptune Swimming won the meet with 1,728 points, while NVST had 1,026 points and the Sebastopol Sea Serpents took third with 727.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Napa Valley’s runner-up finish was a team effort. Almost every one of its participating swimmers achieved a scoring finish, top 12, in at least one event.
In the 8-and-under girls division, Cora Chatham finished fourth in the 25-yard freestyle (26.38 seconds), fifth in the 50 free (1:04.80) and eighth in the 25 backstroke (33.79). ... Viviana Garcia was sixth in both the 25 back (31.17) and 25 free (32.66) and seventh in the 50 free (1:18.85).
For the 8-and-under boys, Lincoln Behrens won the 25 breaststroke (31.66) and was third in the 50 free (59.85).
The 9-10 girls saw Natalia Lowgren win four events — the 50 back (38.49), the 200 free (2:40.29), the 100 IM (1:24.07) and the 50 fly (41.99) — and place second in the 50 free (32.54) and third in the 50 breaststroke (46.68) and achieve all best times. ... Elise Imhoff captured both the 50 breaststroke (43.34) and 50 free (32.36), placed second in the 100 free (1:14.98), 100 individual medley (1:28.27) and 50 butterfly (44.12) and took third in the 50 back (42.48).
Also for the 9-10s, Isabella McLafferty took sixth in the 50 back (54.27), 11th in the 100 free (1:52.57) and 12th in the 50 breaststroke (1:09.26) with 100% best times. ... Mia Ritter was sixth in the 50 breaststroke (54.43) and had 100% best times. ... Amelie Tauziet took eighth in the 100 free (1:58.33) and ninth in the 50 breaststroke (1:10.86). ... Abbigail Johnson was sixth in the 100 back (2:13.08).
For the 9-10 Boys: Ezra Beaver was eighth in the 50 free (54.36).
The 11-12 girls were led by Claire Hayashi with four wins — in the 200 free (2:25.26), 100 back (1:13.53), 50 free (28.53) and 500 free (6:23.93) — while placing second in the 100 free (1:02.90) and fourth in the 100 IM (1:15.89). ... Santina Accetola placed third in the 100 back (1:22.56), fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:47.06), sixth in the 50 free (33.42) and 100 free (1:13.41), and eighth in the 100 IM (1:29.04). ... Kaila Fowler was fifth in the 200 free (3:15.55), ninth in the 50 back (47.37) and 11th in the 50 breaststroke (58.27) and had 100% best times. ... Emma Guggemos finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:49.48) and 11th in the 100 IM (1:33.94). ... Izabella Johnstone placed second in the 100 fly (1:41.51), eighth in the 50 back (42.35), ninth in the 50 breaststroke (50.69) and 10th in the 50 free (37.42).
The 11-12s also saw June Kelly place second in the 500 free (7:00.51), fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:46.63), fifth in the 50 breaststroke (43.33), sixth in the 50 fly (39.50), seventh in the 100 free (1:11.15) and ninth in the 100 IM (1:29.11), achieving all best times. ... Kaitlyn Lowgren finished second in the 200 IM (3:27.41), seventh in the 50 free (35.46), eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:48.12), 10th in the 50 breaststroke (51.42) and 12th in the 100 free (1:20.85).
Malin MacDonald placed third in the 200 free (2:47.19), 50 breaststroke (41.85) and 50 back (36.79), fifth in the 50 free (33.29), seventh in the 100 IM (1:22.90) and eighth in the 100 free (1:13.94). ... Ava Osborne was seventh in both the 50 back (42.32) and 100 free (35.46), ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:49.68) and 11th in the 50 free (38.56) and had 100% best times. ... Sarah Schofield took second in the 200 free (2:26.71), seventh in the 50 breaststroke (48.20), 10th in the 100 free (1:17.19) and 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:49.81). ... Vivienne Soulsburg placed eighth in the 200 free (3:24.38) and 10th in the 50 back (49.43).
For the 11-12 boys: Aidan Frisinger won a whopping five events — the 200 free (2:20.00), the 50 fly (32.79), the 200 IM (2:40.19), the 50 free (29.41) and the 500 free (6:12.54) — and took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.45) and had 100% best times. ... Jackson Duda added a fifth in the 100 free (1:18.55).
The 13-14 girls saw Adelynn Soffner place fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:36.77) and seventh in the 100 free (1:12.49) and get all best times. ... Alejandra Soto was sixth in the 100 back (1:36.76) and seventh in both the 200 free (3:04.76) and 100 fly (1:35.14). ... Eliza Wicks added an eighth in the 100 free (1:14.53) and had 100% best times.
For the 13-14 boys, Alexander Bazan won the 200 fly (3:01.00) and was sixth in the 200 IM (3:06.06) and seventh in both the 100 free (1:12.37), the 100 back (1:23.40) and 50 free (32.48). ... Antonio Bazan won the 500 free (6:18.02) and finished third in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.71), fourth in both the 100 free (1:04.90) and 200 free (2:20.19), and fifth in the 200 IM (2:38.70). ... Mario Deianni won both the 100 breaststroke (1:16.66) and 200 breaststroke (2:43.98) and was second in the 200 IM (2:28.23) and third in the 100 free (1:03.77).
The 15-and-over girls got a victory in the 200 fly (2:25.29) from Rachel Arndt, who also placed second in the 100 fly (1:02.14) and 500 free (6:06.61), a fifth in the 100 free (58.77), a sixth in the 50 free (28.22), and an eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.60) and 100% best times. ... Melissa Arndt was 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:59.59) and 12th in the 100 free (1:37.39. ... Gwen Gallenkamp took fourth in the 200 breaststroke (2:44.34), fifth in the 200 free (2:14.62) and seventh in four events — the 100 breaststroke (1:15.43), the 200 IM (2:34.93), the 100 free (1:02.34) and the 50 free (29.14) — and had all best times.
In the same age group, Emily Hayashi won the 500 free (5:50.30) and placed third in the 200 free (2:09.97), fifth in the 50 free (28.19) and sixth in both the 200 IM (2:28.99) and 200 back (2:27.37). ... Annika Meyering took sixth in the 200 free (2:41.39), 10th in both the 100 breaststroke (1:35.55) and 200 IM (3:07.41) and 11th in the 100 free (1:12.95). ... Holly Schofield was third in the 200 back (2:29.33), fourth in the 200 free (2:14.28), fifth in the 100 back (1:10.96), seventh in the 100 fly (1:10.18), eighth in the 200 IM (2:34.46) and ninth in the 100 free (1:03.50). ... Catherine Correa added a 10th in the 50 free (58.50).
For the 15-and-over boys, Yuki Hayashi won not only the 200 IM (1:58.64) but also the 200 back (1:59.60) and 100 fly (54.94), was second in the 200 free (1:48.47) and the 100 back (55.13) and third in the 100 free (49.80) and had all best times. ... Matthew Larsen won the 100 breaststroke (1:02.34) and 200 breaststroke (2:21.46) and was second in the 100 fly 58.67), third in the 50 free (23.37), fourth in the 200 IM (2:10.23) and sixth in the 100 free (52.59) with 100% percent best times. ... Will Flanders claimed the 50 free (22.89), was second in the 200 IM (2:00.02), the 100 free (49.75) and the 200 back (2:05.66), third in the 100 back (57.52) and fourth in the 200 free (1:54.30).
In the same division, Daniel Roberts was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.68), sixth in both the 200 IM (2:17.79) and the 50 free (24.05), third in the 100 fly (1:00.04), seventh in the 100 back (1:05.37) and eighth in the 100 free (53.84). ... Sean Johnson took seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.52), eighth in the 200 free (2:34.26), ninth in the 100 back (1:30.94) and 11th in the 100 fly (1:18.10) and had all best times. ... Jack Larsen was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.69), fourth in the 500 free (6:03.27), eighth in the 100 back (1:10.93), ninth in the 200 IM (2:21.89) and 12th in the 50 free (27.08). ... Carlo Deianni finished third in the 200 breaststroke (2:43.34), sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.35), seventh in the 200 free (2:19.84), 10th in the 100 fly (1:07.69) and 12th in the 200 IM (2:30.01), getting 100% best times. ... Mateo Roldan was fourth in both the 100 breaststroke (1:10.12) and 100 fly (1:00.24), fifth in the 200 IM (2:13.80), the 100 back (1:00.63) and the 50 free and seventh in the 100 free (51.58), getting 100% best times.
The Napa Valley Swim Team is a nonprofit USA Swimming program that has served the Napa area for over 60 years. For more information, visit napavalleyswim.com, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Napa’s Olivia “Ollie” McDonald, who has been the coxswain for Vesper Boat Club’s Under-23 Lightweight Men in Philadelphia this summer, helped …
Ira Smith, KVON’s sports director for the last 45 years, has been elected to the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame and will be inducted w…
The Napa Valley Pickleball Association is more than 200 members strong and encourages new players to come out and try the sport at courts in A…
Rick Bailey, one of the most hard-nosed athletes to ever come out of Napa High, was more than happy to share the gridiron with members of the …
Sabine Schut-Kery, an elite dressage rider from Napa, anchored the U.S. dressage team to a silver medal in team dressage at the Tokyo Olympics.