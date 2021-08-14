Napa Valley Swim Team: Runner-up finish a team effort in league championships at NVC

In the same division, Daniel Roberts was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.68), sixth in both the 200 IM (2:17.79) and the 50 free (24.05), third in the 100 fly (1:00.04), seventh in the 100 back (1:05.37) and eighth in the 100 free (53.84). ... Sean Johnson took seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.52), eighth in the 200 free (2:34.26), ninth in the 100 back (1:30.94) and 11th in the 100 fly (1:18.10) and had all best times. ... Jack Larsen was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.69), fourth in the 500 free (6:03.27), eighth in the 100 back (1:10.93), ninth in the 200 IM (2:21.89) and 12th in the 50 free (27.08). ... Carlo Deianni finished third in the 200 breaststroke (2:43.34), sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.35), seventh in the 200 free (2:19.84), 10th in the 100 fly (1:07.69) and 12th in the 200 IM (2:30.01), getting 100% best times. ... Mateo Roldan was fourth in both the 100 breaststroke (1:10.12) and 100 fly (1:00.24), fifth in the 200 IM (2:13.80), the 100 back (1:00.63) and the 50 free and seventh in the 100 free (51.58), getting 100% best times.