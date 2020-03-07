Napa Valley Swim Team: Strong home meet for NVST

The Napa Valley Swim Team had 15 athletes place in the top three of their events and seven others post personal bests as it hosted a CBA+ short course meet featuring several hundred athletes Feb. 22-23 at Napa Valley College.

One of the NVST’s youngest swimmers, Calvin Bielicki (6 and under) won the 50 freestyle, 25 backstroke, 25 breaststroke, 50 breaststroke and 25 butterfly, and placed second in the 25 butterfly.

For the age 8 and under swimmers, Natalia Lowgren placed first in the 25 free, second in the 100 and 500 freestyles, and third in the 25 back, 25 fly and 50 fly. Sebastian Contreras-Vigil took second in the 25 back, and third in both the 25 free and 50 breaststroke. Cora Carlile, Addison Ready and Joshua Gee swam 100% personal best times in their very first meet with NVST.

In the 9-10 age group, Claire Hayashi placed first in the 50 fly, 100 individual medley and 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyles. She placed second in the 200 IM and 100 fly, posting a new AA/JO time cut in the latter event (1:19.19). June Kelly took second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 50 back, and Sarah Schofield placed third in the 100 back.

