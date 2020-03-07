Napa Valley Swim Team: Strong home meet for NVST

The Napa Valley Swim Team had 15 athletes place in the top three of their events and seven others post personal bests as it hosted a CBA+ short course meet featuring several hundred athletes Feb. 22-23 at Napa Valley College.
One of the NVST’s youngest swimmers, Calvin Bielicki (6 and under) won the 50 freestyle, 25 backstroke, 25 breaststroke, 50 breaststroke and 25 butterfly, and placed second in the 25 butterfly.
For the age 8 and under swimmers, Natalia Lowgren placed first in the 25 free, second in the 100 and 500 freestyles, and third in the 25 back, 25 fly and 50 fly. Sebastian Contreras-Vigil took second in the 25 back, and third in both the 25 free and 50 breaststroke. Cora Carlile, Addison Ready and Joshua Gee swam 100% personal best times in their very first meet with NVST.
In the 9-10 age group, Claire Hayashi placed first in the 50 fly, 100 individual medley and 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyles. She placed second in the 200 IM and 100 fly, posting a new AA/JO time cut in the latter event (1:19.19). June Kelly took second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 50 back, and Sarah Schofield placed third in the 100 back.
For the boys, Aiden Frisinger won the 500 free and 100 fly and placed second in the 200 IM, and 50 and 100 breaststrokes. Emma Geggemos, Isaac Cortes and Ava Osborn achieved 100% personal best times.
The 11-12 boys age group saw Yuki Hayashi win all of his events, including the 100 fly, 200 IM, 100 and 200 backstrokes, and 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyles. He posted new AAA times in the 50 free (23.45) and 500 free (4:58.53) and a new AA/Far Western time in the 100 fly (58.16). Antonio Bazan posted 100% personal best times.
In the 15-16 age group, Matthew Larsen placed first in the 100 fly and 200 breaststroke, second in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, and third in the 100 free and 100 back. John McNamara took second in the 200 free, and third in the 500 free, 200 back and 200 IM. Kai Hattori placed third in the 50 free. The 15-16 girls also posted several third-place finishes, including Gwen Gallenkamp in the 200 breaststroke, Rachel Arndt in the 50 free, and Hayashi in the 200 IM.
For the 17-18 boys, Will Flanders won the 200 free, 100 back, 200 back and 200 IM, and took second place in the 100 free.
Contact NVST and 257-7946 or napavalleyswim@yahoo.com for more information, or to inquire about joining the team.