Several Napa Valley Swim Team athletes placed in the top 3 of their events at a CBA+ meet hosted Dec. 13-15 by Neptune Swimming in Santa Rosa.
For the 8-and-under swimmers, Natalia Lowgren won the 25 freestyle (16.77 seconds). Sebastian Contreras-Vigil placed third in the 25 free (18.41) and 25 backstroke (22.57), achieving new A time cuts in each.
In the 9-10 boys age group, Aiden Frisinger placed third in the 50 butterfly (38.57).
In the 13-14 girls division, Kira Tavakoli placed third in the 50 free (27.63).
For the 15-16 age group, Emily Hayashi was second in the 500 free (6:06.36), Rachel Arndt took third in the 500 free (6:13.66) and Kai Hattori finished third in the 100 back (1:07.81).
The 17-18 boys group saw Will Flanders win the 200 free (1:51.01), 100 back (57.80) and 200 back (2:04.18, new A time standard) and take second in the 50 free (23.24) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.74).
For more information about the NVST or to inquire about joining the team, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-SWIM.