Napa Valley Tennis Association: Big turnout for Napa Valley Tennis Classic

The Napa Valley Tennis Association hosted its 43rd annual Napa Valley Tennis Classic, a USTA-sanctioned event and one of the NVTA's biggest fundraisers, July 2-4 at its courts behind Vintage High School.

Gila Freeberg, NVTA secretary, said the funds raised help the club “continue to keep our tennis courts in good and safe condition.

“Our association provides a home for all of the City’s parks and recreation tennis classes,” she added. “The City does not assist in maintaining our courts; we are a volunteer-based organization and, of course, we have been in collaboration with the school district and host all of their tennis programs. It is wonderful to see that they have rebuilt their courts for the kids and community.”

This tournament had one of its largest turnouts this year, 177 players from all over the country.

In men’s singles, the 3.0 final saw Ali Shahni defeat Karsten McMinn, 7-6, 1-6, (10-7). At 3.5, it was Ethan Bates over No. 2 seed Nathan Robinson, 6-2, 6-2. At 4.0, Nazary Yatsenyak beat Vladen Popovich, 6-4, 5-7, (7-10). At 4.5, it was Robert Wirstrom putting away Artur Brahunets, 6-3, 7-6.

“That was a hard-fought match,” Freeberg said. “Great to watch.”

In men’s doubles, the 3.5 final had a withdrawal due to a positive coronavirus test. At 4.0, Seth Hazen and Popovich came back to beat James Pan and Moshrek Sobhy, 4-6, 6-4, (10-8).

In women’s singles finals, the 3.0 round-robin winner was Lindsay Wilson and the 3.5 round-robin victor was Danielle Bromberg. In the 4.0 final, Rina Matsumoto beat Marina Wills, 6-3, 6-1. The 4.5 final saw No. 2 seed Snezana Riddle beat Meg Shackleton, 6-4, 6-3.

“Our women's 4.5s were fantastic, with great shots, good movement, close games,” Freeberg said.

"Everything we great," said Riddle. "The opponent was really tough. She played really well, but I'm happy I made it through."

Riddle said she was in pain after playing both her quarterfinal and semifinal the day before.

"Tennis is not easy on you and we had two matches yesterday, so it was a little bit too much for me," she said. "But this was a really well-organized tournament and the staff was amazing. The weather was excellent, too, with no wind."

The women’s doubles had Terri Connelly and Maggie Celestini winning the 2.5 final over Nicole Ciarabellini and Kimberly McAlister, 6-0, 6-0. it was Kaiser and DeBord winning the 3.0 round-robin competition.

At 4.0, Shay Martin and Angela Merola defeated Napa High girls tennis head coach Marie Dolcini and St. Helena’s Susan Shifflett, 6-1, 6-3. Winning the 4.5 round robin were Emese Erdos and Nicole Stephens.

In mixed doubles, Jack Chapple and Paige Bynum won the 3.0 final over Anton Andreev and Farah Hussin, 7-5, 6-0. The 3.5 round-robin title went to Siddiqui and Toyama. At 4.0, Brian Wills and Marina Wills got past Mathew Hoskins and Annie Moore, 6-0, 6-2

Dolcini and Shifflett won their semifinal 6-4, 6-2 over the Silverado mother-daughter duo of Darla and McKenzie Flanagan.

This year's sponsor was PineRidge Winery.

Last year’s tournament drew about 200 players and their families from California and neighboring states.

The NVTC is one of the largest NTRP tournaments in Northern California, getting named Tournament of the Year for 3.0, 3.5 and 5.0 levels in 2019.

Its tennis director, Michael Fischer, offers private lessons, clinics, Parks and Recreation programs, and the USTA HITS program for children. Member dues and donations pay for the maintenance of the facility.

The club is in its 55th year of being exclusively dependent on volunteers and more than 385 members to bring quality tennis to the area for youths and adults.

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this report.