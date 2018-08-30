The $100,000 NorthBay Healthcare Men’s Pro Championship returns Oct. 6-14 at the Solano Community College courts in Fairfield, with Phil Cello back as tournament director for the fourth straight year.
There will be 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing for the championship once the opening qualifying tournament is complete.
The tournament serves as the final leg of the men’s worldwide Association of Tennis Professionals Challenger Tour’s swing through Northern California. Nine of the top 100 players in the current ATP rankings have used the event as a stepping stone to the major tour.
In the field for the U.S. Open, which began this week, are 12 players who have competed in the Fairfield tournament. They are Maximilian Marterer, Denis Shapovalov, Cameron Norrie, Mitchell Krueger, Frances Tiafoe, Tennys Sandgren, Ryan Harrison, Taylor Fritz, Denis Kudla, Michael Mmoh, Bradley Klahn, and 2017 NorthBay champion MacKenzie McDonald.
Cello has been a part of the Solano County tennis community for more than 30 years. The longtime coach and instructor began the Chris Cammisa Tennis and Education Foundation, which the tournament benefits and helps provide tennis and a related educational program to underserved youth in Solano County. Its work has also played a pivotal role in the establishment of the men’s and women’s tennis programs at Solano College.
Dr. Cammisa served as NorthBay’s chairman in the department of family practice. He was chief medical officer at Partnership Health Plan from 1999 to 2010 before his passing in June 2014. He was also a long-time sports advocate in the county and a tennis enthusiast.
“I wanted to utilize the 12 courts at Solano,” said Cello, who moved the tournament to Solano College after its initial year in 2015 at Rancho Solano Country Club. “We’ve been able to provide low-cost or no-cost training to underserved kids and others in Solano County. When I went to Dr. Cammisa’s memorial and noticed all the tennis people there, it was only appropriate to name the tournament after him.”
Cello currently owns and operates the Cello International Tennis Academy, has participated in NorCal Player Development camps, is a past USTA NorCal president, and was honored with a USTA NorCal Service to Tennis Lifetime Achievement Award in 1988.
He began his professional career as the Tennis Director at Green Valley Country Club. After 16 years, he became a founding partner at Rancho Solano until the club was sold in 1994. That’s when he began his academy.
“Tennis is a wonderful, competitive game,” Cello said when he was inducted into the Northern California Tennis Hall of Fame in 2013. “I enjoy teaching because I can always come up with an answer for something. I have great visualization and communicating skills, so I can see what a player needs to develop and help them to do it successfully.”
Visit fairfieldprotennis.com or facebook.com/2016Challenger for more information.
USTA NorCal Tournaments
Results from Aug. 23-30
Napa’s Elizabeth Allen defeated Woodside’s Jennifer Chon 7-6, 6-3 in a NTRP Women’s 3.0 Singles final. Allen defeated Tami Dickins of Los Altos in the semifinals, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Napa’s Parvathi Shanker and Cupertino’s Arushi Malik downed Pleasant Hill’s Sophie de Groot and Lafayette’s Eliza Bates 8-5 in a Girls 16 Doubles quarterfinal.