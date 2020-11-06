Napa Valley Tennis Report: Millers win husband-wife tourney

Napa’s Lisa and Ron Miller took first place in the NorCal Performance Training Open, a U.S. Tennis Association tournament for husband-and-wife teams held last weekend in San Jose.

The Millers beat San Jose’s Lisa Brunger and Josh Fu in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-1. They faced a tough battle in the final but came out on top against Livermore’s Karina and Caesar Ladion, 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (7).

“Two positive comments I can make after playing in this event are, one, it is nice to be supported on the court by your wife, who is a 5.0 tournament player and, two, it was nice to still be married upon completion of the tournament,” Ron Miller said.

“We intend to hopefully continue our streak by playing in the upcoming husband-and-wife grass court championships to be held in Palm Desert in March of next year.”

Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week

Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.