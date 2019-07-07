YOUNTVILLE – The Napa Valley Baseball Club kept coming back only to have errors derails its comeback efforts in a 7-6 walk-off loss to the Santa Rosa Rebels in a semifinal game at the annual Fourth of July tournament at Cleve Borman Field on Sunday. Both teams entered the game with 3-0 records in the tournament
“I don’t remember a game where we made seven errors,” said Napa coach Reed Oster. “We just gave them a bunch of runs and you can’t really do that and win a ballgame.”
In the end, it was a two-run error on a groundball that gave the Rebels the come from behind win in the bottom of the seventh.
Napa had put itself in a position to win thanks to an RBI single by Davide Migotto in the top of the sixth that scored Owen Schnaible, who had bunted safely to lead off the inning.
“We got clutch hits and were in a position to win with our closer on the bump,” Oster said.
But then Napa pitcher Jake Whipple walked two out of the first three batters he faced and a wild pitch followed by a steal landed both runners in scoring position with just one out. Riley Cronin of Santa Rosa then hit what looked to be a fairly routine groundball that got through the Napa infield, which allowed the two runs to score and sent Santa Rosa to the final to face the Pacifica Gamecocks later on Sunday afternoon.
Napa got off to a good in the morning game scoring two in the top of the first. Whipple walked on four pitches and moved up thanks to Reid McCaffrey’s single up the middle. Whipple took third on a Migotto sacrifice fly,and scored on a single to right by Nick Schuttish. After Zach Joson was hit by a pitch to load the bases, McCaffrey scored to make it 2-0 when Boden Cooke reached on an infield error.
The Rebels would come back to tie the game in the bottom of the frame thanks to RBI singles from Aiden Lombardi and Bryce Veler.
Santa Rosa then added two more runs in the bottom of the third, the second of which came on a ruling by the officiating crew that Napa disagreed with. With runners at first and second and one out, the Rebels’ Andrew Lombardi hit a drive to deep right center that Joson caught with a dive. The relay attempt to catch the tagging Santa Rosa runner, however, got through the defense and ended up in the Rebels’ dugout. Runners are sometimes awarded two bases on a ball that goes out of play, but the umpiring crew decided to allow Lombardi to score all the way from first.
Despite a spirited argument by the Napa coaches, the play stood and Santa Rosa led 4-2.
Napa got a run back in the top of the fourth when Logan Nothmann singled in Joson, who had walked to open the inning. Napa then added two more runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead for the first time. Migotto led off with an infield single and moved to third on a double by Schuttish. Migotto tied the game when he scored on a single to right by Alex Dezhad. Schuttish would score on a fielder’s choice when Joson hit into a double play.
Napa didn’t have the lead for long, though. In the bottom of the fifth, Veler scored for Santa Rosa when Cronin reached on yet another infield error by Napa, tying the game at 5-5.
But Sunday was not Napa’s day, and Santa Rosa advanced to the final thanks to two unearned runs in their last at-bats.
“We made it to championship Sunday and we can be proud of that,” said Oster.
Napa had hoped for a final game replay against the Pacifica Gamecocks, who beat the Napa to the win the 2018 tournament 3-0, but it was not to be.
Pacific reached the final later on Sunday with a 7-0 win over the San Francisco Hawks.
Napa starting pitcher Dylan Rody went five innings for a no-decision, giving up one earned run on five hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Schnaible pitched the sixth for Napa and gave up no runs, one hit while striking out and walking none. Napa closer Whipple took the loss, giving up the two unearned runs on no hits, two walks with no strikeouts.
Leading hitters for Napa were Schuttish with a single, double and one RBI; Whipple had two singles; Migotto added a hit, a sac fly and an RBI; Nothmann had a single and an RBI; McCaffrey contributed a single; Schnaible had a hit; and Joson added an RBI.
Napa returns to action on Tuesday when it travels to Fairfield for a 6:30 p.m. game against the Expos.