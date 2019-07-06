YOUNTVILLE — Owen Schnaible stepped up to the plate for the Napa Valley Baseball Club with the bases loaded, one out and the score knotted in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday afternoon.
He was looking to punch his team’s ticket into Sunday’s semifinals of the Joe DiMaggio League Napa Valley 4th of July Invitational at Cleve Borman Field.
With previous batter Zach Joson having been intentionally walked to put a force out at home plate for San Bruno VFW, Napa Valley head coach Reed Oster huddled up his players and told Schnaible his plan.
“I told him ‘Take until you get a strike,’ but he decided to swing anyways right there. I mean, I can’t really argue with the result,” Oster said. “I guess I’ll have a talk with him after this.”
Oster suggested the conservative approach, knowing that a walk would end the game. But when Schnaible saw the first pitch, he couldn’t lay off.
The ball cracked off Schnaible’s bat and landed in shallow right field, driving in Alex Dehzad to seal NBVC’s 8-7 victory in walk-off fashion.
“I was just thinking that he was going to fight me a fastball first pitch to get ahead in the count,” Schnaible said. “I decided to take it and it paid off. It feels good. It feels like I picked up my teammates.”
Napa Valley cruised through the first two games of the invitational, mowing down the San Francisco Cardinals 19-2 on Thursday before knocking off the River City Outlaws 13-0 on Friday. Yet, they found themselves having to rally back from multiple deficits against San Bruno to eke out a win in this one.
At first, NVBC looked as if it would replicate its first two offensive showings of the tournament, grabbing a 2-0 lead through two innings after a fielder’s choice RBI from Aiden Storck in the first inning and an RBI single by Jake Whipple in the second.
San Bruno wouldn’t simply roll over and allow its tournament pool foes to win without a fight, however. It fought back with a bunt-heavy, small-ball approach that paid off with three-run innings in the third and fourth.
Trailing 6-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth, NVBC decided to give San Bruno a taste of its own small-ball medicine.
Charlie Seitz got the inning started with a bunt single before Joson doubled down the left-field line to move him to third. That put Schnaible in perfect position to lay down his own bunt single, plating Seitz and kicking off the rally.
Next up was Whipple, who drove in Joson with another RBI single before Davide Migotto smacked a deep sacrifice fly that allowed Schnaible to score and make it 6-5.
San Bruno nearly got out of the inning with the lead when it forced Reid McCaffrey into a pickle between first and second with two outs. But the VFW first baseman was called for obstruction on the base paths, allowing McCaffrey to advance safely back to first while Whipple slyly mosied on over to home plate.
“It was not ideal, but we battled back,” Oster said. “Guys ran really good at-bats and those bunts we executed. They did it to us early in the game. They had bunts and we made errors in the field and they put it on us. But then we kind of came back and did the same thing to them. Lucky for us, it turned out in our favor.”
Napa Valley’s rally skills would be tested yet again after an RBI single from San Bruno’s Kenneth Osterlund put his team up 7-6 in the top of the sixth. But Nick Schuttish passed the test in the inning’s latter half, knocking in McCaffrey with an RBI single that tied the game.
“It was just a grindy game,” Schnaible said. “Every team was battling. There were errors and we just fought through the adversity and kept going.”
Napa Valley advanced to Sunday’s 10 a.m. semifinal at Borman field, looking to secure a spot against the winner of the 1 p.m. semifinal in the 3:30 p.m. championship game.
After coming up short as the tournament’s runner up in last year’s Fourth of July Invitational, the team is extra motivated to win in front of its home crowd.