YOUNTVILLE — The fireworks started a little early in Yountville on Thursday thanks to the Napa Valley Baseball Club’s 19-2 blowout of the San Francisco Cardinals in the Napa Valley 4th of July Invitational at Cleve Borman Field.
A near-packed house enjoyed good weather and impressive win by the home club, in a game stopped after five innings – two short of the regulation seven frames – due to the 10-run mercy rule.
“The offense was on fire today,” said NVBC coach Reed Oster afterward. “We strung together good at-bats all day and just kept circling the bases. It was fun to watch.”
After spotting the visitors a two-run lead in the first inning, Napa came back with 19 unanswered runs in the next two innings.
Napa Valley pitcher Jayge Campbell went all the way, giving up just five hits while striking out five, walking two and hitting one batter.
“We only used one pitcher, which is great, especially early in a game like this,” Oster noted. “After a rough first inning, Jayge settled down and threw great. It’s going to be big come Saturday that we only used one pitcher today.”
Left-fielder Reid McCaffrey had a big day at the plate for Napa Valley with two doubles, a single and six RBIs.
“I have days like this every once in a while, but not too often,” said a visibly happy McCaffrey after the game. “We knew we had to battle back after the first inning. It was really fun.”
Napa Valley batted around in the bottom of the second. Trent Maher got things started with a walk. After Boden Cooke flied out, Owen Schnaible and Logan Nothmann walked to load the bases with one out. After a Jake Whipple single brought in Napa’s first run, McCaffrey followed with the first of his two two-RBI hits, a double that brought in Schnaible and Nothmann.
Davide Migotto kept the hit parade going with another double that brought in McCaffrey, and Nick Schuttish doubled in Migotto. Alex Dezhad singled in Schuttish and Maher also singled, putting two runners aboard. Napa Valley scored its seventh run of the inning when Cooke was safe on an error, allowing Dezhad to scamper home.
But the local American Legion squad was far from finished. In the third inning, NVBC put the game away with 12 runs.
Nothmann led off the third with a single to left and promptly stole second before Whipple walked. McCaffrey followed with his second two-run double, driving in Nothmann and Whipple. Migotto was then hit by a pitch, and a Schuttish sacrifice fly moved both runners up. After Dezhad flied out, Maher was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Cooke managed a walk, scoring McCaffrey, and Schnaible and Nothmann walked in succession, driving in Migotto and Maher to make it 12-2.
Whipple then beat out an infield single, allowing Cooke to score. McCaffrey singled in two more runs, giving him four RBIs for the inning, and Migotto cracked his second double to bring in McCaffrey and Whipple. Walks to Schuttish and Dezhad again loaded the bases for NVBC. A bad pickoff attempt scored Migotto, before Maher singled in Schuttish for the 19-2 lead.
Migotto had a single, double and three RBIs, Nothmann had a single, double and RBI, Maher had two singles and an RBI, Schuttish ripped a double for an RBI, and Whipple added a single.
Napa Valley plays its second game of pool play at Borman Field at 4:45 p.m. Friday against the River City Outlaws. The other local club, the Napa Crushers, played the late game Thursday against the San Francisco Hawks, and plays again Friday in a 2:15 p.m. clash with the Bay Area Bombers at Borman Field.
In other games, the South City Rangers beat the Bay Area Bombers, the Pacific Gamecocks defeated the Vallejo Hustle, the Half Moon Bay Birdmen bettered the Power Baseball Club of Benicia and Martinez, and the River City Outlaws downed West Campus of Sacramento.