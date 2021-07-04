Napa Valley Track and Field: Shoop makes college track dream come true

Getting her name out to college track and field coaches after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the last two postseasons, when athletes typically run and jump their best, wasn’t easy for 2021 Vintage High graduate Reagyn Shoop.
“I’ll admit, it was hard to connect with certain coaches and schools using my track times from sophomore year, especially since I was making significant improvements on those times in practices,” she said. “The schools that I was talking to had no possible way of knowing where I was at, time-wise, due to COVID canceling my junior season. Although that was the case, I ensured that I was going to work hard and hit goal times this season.”
Shoop recorded a personal record in the 200 meters of 27.19 seconds on May 15 against Justin-Siena.
She ran a PR of 1:01.49 in the 400 meters at a Big Game meet against crosstown rival Napa High on May 27 — the day after she signed a letter of intent to continue her track career with Concordia University Irvine’s’s NCAA Division II program in Southern California.
“I think that the fact I knew there were not going to be any (postseason) meets definitely pushed me harder,” she said. “I knew what I wanted for myself going into my season, and that was just to get better and keep pushing down my PR’s. I was fortunate enough to participate in some off-league meets, which ended up being great competition for me.”
Two days after the Big Game meet, Shoop ran in the Redwood Empire Area Track and Field Showcase at Healdsburg High and was just .03 second off her PR time in the 400. She was also a quarter-second off her 200 PR. On June 19, she placed 10th in the Golden West Invitational in Rancho Cordova with a 1:03.50.
Shoop ran track all four years at Vintage and said she looks forward to another four seasons with the Eagles, who have finished third or fourth in the Pacific West Conference since 2016.
“Track is something that I fell in love with. For me it’s always been the fact that it is an individual sport, meaning that if I want to get better I need to be pushing myself,” Shoop said. “It’s also a sport where you can get progressively better throughout every season, which is amazing to see. I knew right after my junior season was canceled that track was something that I wanted to continue, for I missed being out there every day. I now couldn't see myself not running on the track. It has become such a huge part of my life.”
Shoop also fell in love with Concordia University Irvine when she visited in November.
“Once I walked on the beautiful campus, I immediately knew that this school would be my home for the next four years,” she recalled. “It felt incredibly welcoming. All the athletic facilities are super nice — including their track, which they just redid in February. It was so great to meet some of the coaches and track athletes. They all added to the feeling that Concordia is a family as well as a home, and I am so excited to be a part of it.”
Shoop, who’s cumulative GPA at Vintage was 4.0, said her goal is to major in nursing and minor in Christian ministry while continuing the busy life of a student-athlete.
“I like the responsibility and routine it takes to balance both school and track. I strive under pressure and love to constantly be busy,” she said. “Participating in track while maintaining my academics is a great way for me to not only stay busy, but will make sure I am using my time wisely. It allows me to set goals for myself, like good grades and athletic progress, and gives an overall amazing feeling when accomplished.
“A big thank-you to all the people who have shown me love and support continuously throughout this process. I wouldn’t be here without it. I’m forever grateful.”
