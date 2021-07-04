Napa Valley Track and Field: Shoop makes college track dream come true

Two days after the Big Game meet, Shoop ran in the Redwood Empire Area Track and Field Showcase at Healdsburg High and was just .03 second off her PR time in the 400. She was also a quarter-second off her 200 PR. On June 19, she placed 10th in the Golden West Invitational in Rancho Cordova with a 1:03.50.

Shoop ran track all four years at Vintage and said she looks forward to another four seasons with the Eagles, who have finished third or fourth in the Pacific West Conference since 2016.

“Track is something that I fell in love with. For me it’s always been the fact that it is an individual sport, meaning that if I want to get better I need to be pushing myself,” Shoop said. “It’s also a sport where you can get progressively better throughout every season, which is amazing to see. I knew right after my junior season was canceled that track was something that I wanted to continue, for I missed being out there every day. I now couldn't see myself not running on the track. It has become such a huge part of my life.”

Shoop also fell in love with Concordia University Irvine when she visited in November.