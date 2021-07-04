 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Valley Track and Field: Shoop makes college track dream come true

Napa Valley Track and Field: Shoop makes college track dream come true

{{featured_button_text}}

Getting her name out to college track and field coaches after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the last two postseasons, when athletes typically run and jump their best, wasn’t easy for 2021 Vintage High graduate Reagyn Shoop.

“I’ll admit, it was hard to connect with certain coaches and schools using my track times from sophomore year, especially since I was making significant improvements on those times in practices,” she said. “The schools that I was talking to had no possible way of knowing where I was at, time-wise, due to COVID canceling my junior season. Although that was the case, I ensured that I was going to work hard and hit goal times this season.”

Shoop recorded a personal record in the 200 meters of 27.19 seconds on May 15 against Justin-Siena.

She ran a PR of 1:01.49 in the 400 meters at a Big Game meet against crosstown rival Napa High on May 27 — the day after she signed a letter of intent to continue her track career with Concordia University Irvine’s’s NCAA Division II program in Southern California.

“I think that the fact I knew there were not going to be any (postseason) meets definitely pushed me harder,” she said. “I knew what I wanted for myself going into my season, and that was just to get better and keep pushing down my PR’s. I was fortunate enough to participate in some off-league meets, which ended up being great competition for me.”

Two days after the Big Game meet, Shoop ran in the Redwood Empire Area Track and Field Showcase at Healdsburg High and was just .03 second off her PR time in the 400. She was also a quarter-second off her 200 PR. On June 19, she placed 10th in the Golden West Invitational in Rancho Cordova with a 1:03.50.

Shoop ran track all four years at Vintage and said she looks forward to another four seasons with the Eagles, who have finished third or fourth in the Pacific West Conference since 2016.

“Track is something that I fell in love with. For me it’s always been the fact that it is an individual sport, meaning that if I want to get better I need to be pushing myself,” Shoop said. “It’s also a sport where you can get progressively better throughout every season, which is amazing to see. I knew right after my junior season was canceled that track was something that I wanted to continue, for I missed being out there every day. I now couldn't see myself not running on the track. It has become such a huge part of my life.”

Shoop also fell in love with Concordia University Irvine when she visited in November.

“Once I walked on the beautiful campus, I immediately knew that this school would be my home for the next four years,” she recalled. “It felt incredibly welcoming. All the athletic facilities are super nice — including their track, which they just redid in February. It was so great to meet some of the coaches and track athletes. They all added to the feeling that Concordia is a family as well as a home, and I am so excited to be a part of it.”

Shoop, who’s cumulative GPA at Vintage was 4.0, said her goal is to major in nursing and minor in Christian ministry while continuing the busy life of a student-athlete.

“I like the responsibility and routine it takes to balance both school and track. I strive under pressure and love to constantly be busy,” she said. “Participating in track while maintaining my academics is a great way for me to not only stay busy, but will make sure I am using my time wisely. It allows me to set goals for myself, like good grades and athletic progress, and gives an overall amazing feeling when accomplished.

“A big thank-you to all the people who have shown me love and support continuously throughout this process. I wouldn’t be here without it. I’m forever grateful.”

American champion Sha'Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, spoke of her ban Friday on the Today" show. She tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get Richardson's spot in the 100.Richardson accepted a 30-day suspension that ends July 27, which would be in time to run in the women's relays. USA Track and Field has not disclosed plans for the relay.The 21-year-old sprinter was expected to face Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in one of the most highly anticipated races of the Olympic track meet.On Thursday, as reports swirled about her possible marijuana use, Richardson put out a tweet that said, simply: I am human. On Friday, she went on TV and said she smoked marijuana as a way of coping with her mother's recent death.I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt, she told NBC. I know I can't hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.Richardson had what could have been a three-month sanction reduced to one month because she participated in a counseling program.After the London Olympics, international regulators relaxed the threshold for what constitutes a positive test for marijuana from 15 nanograms per milliliter to 150 ng/m. They explained the new threshold was an attempt to ensure that in-competition use is detected and not use during the days and weeks before competition.Though there have been wide-ranging debates about whether marijuana should be considered a performance-enhancing drug, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency makes clear on its website that all synthetic and naturally occurring cannabinoids are prohibited in-competition, except for cannabidiol (CBD), a byproduct that is being explored for possible medical benefits.While not weighing in on her prospects for the relays, USATF issued a statement that said her situation is incredibly unfortunate and devastating for everyone involved. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said it was working with USATF to determine the appropriate next steps.Richardson said if she's allowed to run in the relay, I'm grateful, but if not, I'm just going to focus on myself.Her case is the latest in a number of doping-related embarrassments for U.S. track team. Among those banned for the Olympics are the reigning world champion at 100 meters, Christian Coleman, who is serving a suspension for missing tests, and the American record holder at 1,500 and 5,000 meters, Shelby Houlihan, who tested positive for a performance enhancer she blamed on tainted meat in a burrito. Also on Friday, defending Olympic 100-meter hurdles champion Brianna McNeal had a five-year ban for tampering or attempted tampering with the doping-control process upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Now, Richardson is out as well, denying the Olympics of a much-hyped race and an electric personality. She ran at the trials with flowing orange hair and long fingernails.To put on a face and go out in front of the world and hide my pain, who am I to tell you how to cope when you're dealing with pain and struggles you've never had to experience before? Richardson said.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Andy Wilcox is a sportswriter-photographer for the Napa Valley Register. He's had similar roles in Walnut Creek, Grass Valley, Auburn, Tracy and Patterson. He grew up in Ohio. His wife, Laura, is a pastry chef. He also enjoys playing guitar and piano.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News