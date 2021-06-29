Napa Valley Youth Baseball: American Canyon Little League 8-10 All-Stars roll past St. Helena in District 53 Tournament opener

Athan Felix pitched a perfect game as the American Canyon Little League 8-10 All-Stars defeated St. Helena 15-0 in the first round of the District 53 Tournament at American Canyon fields on Monday night.

The hosts scored four runs in the first inning, six in the second and five in the third, after which the game was called — three innings short of the regulation six — due to a mercy rule that requires a team trailing by 15 runs after three innings to concede.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

St. Helena lack of offense was surprising after it had outslugged Fairfield Atlantic 18-17 in the first round on Saturday.

For American Canyon, Wyatt Brown was 2 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored. LJ Wright, Athan Felix and Mikey Wilson went 1 for 1 with two walks and three runs scored, with Wilson’s hit being a triple and Wright hitting a double. Evan Lopez walked and was hit by a pitch and scored twice. Bentley Restivo went 1 for 1 with a double, walk and run scored. Dawson Lobao, Tayden Tran, Damian Cruz, Ethan Winterburn and Dash Yamada each walked once, with the latter two scoring runs.

St. Helena's nine starters — Per Venge, Peter Herdell, Jagger Parker, Jose Rodriguez, Simon Eisele, Rowan Finley, Will Olson, Julian Villegas and Barrett Dunstan — each got one at-bat. Five of them struck out, three grounded out, and one flied out.