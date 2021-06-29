Napa Valley Youth Baseball: American Canyon Little League 8-10 All-Stars roll past St. Helena in District 53 Tournament opener

Athan Felix pitched a perfect game as the American Canyon Little League 8-10 All-Stars defeated St. Helena 15-0 in the first round of the District 53 Tournament at American Canyon fields on Monday night.
The hosts scored four runs in the first inning, six in the second and five in the third, after which the game was called — three innings short of the regulation six — due to a mercy rule that requires a team trailing by 15 runs after three innings to concede.
St. Helena lack of offense was surprising after it had outslugged Fairfield Atlantic 18-17 in the first round on Saturday.
For American Canyon, Wyatt Brown was 2 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored. LJ Wright, Athan Felix and Mikey Wilson went 1 for 1 with two walks and three runs scored, with Wilson’s hit being a triple and Wright hitting a double. Evan Lopez walked and was hit by a pitch and scored twice. Bentley Restivo went 1 for 1 with a double, walk and run scored. Dawson Lobao, Tayden Tran, Damian Cruz, Ethan Winterburn and Dash Yamada each walked once, with the latter two scoring runs.
St. Helena's nine starters — Per Venge, Peter Herdell, Jagger Parker, Jose Rodriguez, Simon Eisele, Rowan Finley, Will Olson, Julian Villegas and Barrett Dunstan — each got one at-bat. Five of them struck out, three grounded out, and one flied out.
Also playing for St. Helena were Dashell Sommer, Blaise Morrill, Kade Penley and Charlie Watters. They are coached by Joe Herdell, Paul Villegas and Troy Watters.
Ary Pecheco and Jasmine Martinez also play for American Canyon, which advanced to play the winner of Tuesday’s Sonoma-Benicia game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Helena plays the winner of Tuesday’s Napa American-Napa National losers-bracket game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
19 & Under Baseball
Napa Hornets win Around The Horn Classic
The Napa Hornets, coached by Billy Smith and Jacob Ray, avenged Thursday’s 14-4 loss to the West Coast Kings with a 2-1 thriller over the Concord-based Kings in Sunday’s championship game of the inaugural Around The Horn Baseball Classic at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.
With his Napa team trailing 1-0 to start the bottom of the seventh inning at the Veterans Home of California ballpark, Elliot Zuidema reached on a bunt single, Ben Sietz was safe on a bunt after the third baseman touched the ball before it rolled foul, and Alex Dehzad was walked intentionally to loaded the bases.
Gavin Rabanal hit an infield ground ball and the second baseman, covering first base, knocked him into the air and Zuidema scored the tying run from third base. Reid McCaffrey followed with a sacrifice fly that drove in Seitz with the winning run.
On Thursday, Napa beat the Petaluma Leghorna 7-0. The Hornets scored once in the first inning, twice in the second, three times in the fifth, and once in the sixth.
Jackson Cole went 2 for 3, Davide Migotto 2 for 4, Dehzad was 1 for 3 with a walk, Jorge Lopez-Rios had a single and walk, and Rabanal had a single. Each of the five also scored a run. McCaffrey walked twice and scored twice.