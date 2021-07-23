Napa Valley Youth Baseball: NVBC;s 15U team goes 4-0 against 16U foes at tourney

Napa Valley Baseball Club’s 15-and-under team won the North Bay Classic with a 4-0 record last weekend in Suisun City.

The team went 2-0 in pool play on July 17, opening with an 8-1 win over Ballplayers 16U Red of Moraga that saw Ian Fernandez pitch a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks. He allowed a walk, single and RBI sacrifice fly in the first inning, but faced only four batters over the minimum the rest of the way. He stranded three in the fourth with three straight strikeouts, after Ballplayers quickly loaded the bases with two base hits and a walk.

Jeffrey Page went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Fernandez was 2 for 3 with one run scored, Colby Chambers went 1 for 2 with a walk, Jack Sordi was 1 for 1, Jace Lopez was 1 for 2 with a run scored, Graham Chapouris walked three times and scored once, Dario Freschi walked twice and scored twice, and Carson McCaffrey walked once and scored once.

In a 9-2 win over Hit Club 16U Orange of Belmont, Noah Piersig pitched a four-hitter with four strikeouts, three walks and one earned run. After Chapouris (two runs scored) walked and scored on a single by Cameron Taylor (2 for 3, run scored) in the first, Hit Club tied it in the second and went up 2-1 in the top of the third.