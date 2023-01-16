Napa Valley Youth Basketball: Adams leads his Optimist team with double-double

Trent Adams had a monster double-double of 26 points and 19 rebounds along with three steals in leading Nielson Construction past Anette’s Chocolates, 54-40, in the Optimist Youth Basketball high school division.

The winners also got eight points, seven boards and two steals from Noah Piersig, four points and five rebounds from Miles Tenscher, three points, five rebounds and four steals from Rocky Mendoza, eight points from Joseph Willis, and three points from Kai Gulliksen.

Payton Miracle got 14 points for Anette’s, while Monte Martin added nine points and six rebounds, Finn Salese six points, Matthew Stephenson four points, five boards and three steals, and Mario Galambos five rebounds.

Theo Owens had 17 points, 13 boards and five steals to lead Napa Valley Orthopedics to a 34-33 win over FormaTech. Seth Daniel added six rebounds and six points for Orthopedics, Christian Ramirez seven points, Chris Borrayo four points, and Monica Vega two steals.

Edwin Lucas had 22 points and five rebounds for Forma. Ever Horsey chipped in five points and six boards, Henry Reeves nine rebounds, Jorge Salgado six boards, and Dane Connor four points and two steals.

RE Maher Construction downed Mark Coleman State Farm Insurance, 44-34, as Aaron Scott had 10 points and nine rebounds, Ramon Carlin 11 boards and eight points, Max Muldanado nine points, Zach Rector seven points, Javelin Rohrer seven boards, Austin Graeber three steals, and Diego Ayala and Michael Richards three points and three steals apiece.

Diego Sanchez paced State Farm with 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Sean Johnson had nine points, five rebounds and two steals, Dylan Ito four points and five steals, Tyler Hansen five boards and four points, and Ceasar Olvera three steals.

Long Electric took a 75-42 decision over Napa Police Officers Association as Jay Ruiz and Jonah Harris each put up 14 points and 12 rebounds, Trace Madigan 16 points and seven boards, Dominik McElheran 10 points, Giano Caires eight points and six boards, Harris Christensen eight points, and Matteo Jones four steals.

Jeri Estabillo put up 22 points and nine rebounds for Police, Luise Gutierrez eight boards and four points, Karson Feigel six points, Josh Pizano four points, and Kevin Hernandez and Salvador Garcia three points each.

