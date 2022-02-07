 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youth Basketball

Napa Valley Youth Basketball: Farthing breaks Optimist record

Basketball
Dreamstime

Week 6 of Optimist Youth Basketball 11th and 12 Grade Division action saw Rhone Farthing score 70 points, a record for the Napa league, and grab 17 rebounds in his Formatech team’s 94-89 loss to General Equipment Maintenance on Saturday at Napa Valley College.

Louie Canepa contributed 26 points and 14 rebounds for GEM. Also for the winners, Ben Saitz collected 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Tytan Bradley 18 points and 5 boards, Jackson Cole 12 points, Diego Davis 11 points, 5 boards and 3 steals, and Doug Bozzini 8 points.

Jaelin Abernathy added 7 points and 11 rebounds for Formatech, while Dylan Karis made chipped in points and 4 steals, and Logan Pavao 3 points.

Napa Valley Jewelers downed Fazerrati’s Pizza, 46-32, as Mason Davis collected 11 boards and 10 points, Nico Solario 11 points and 6 rebounds, Julian Vega 6 points, Jacob Umali 5 points and 2 steals, Angel Vega 5 points, and Aaron Thomas 4 points and 2 steals.

Jason Mateescu had 19 boards and 14 points for Fazerrati’s. Caden Nunes added 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals, Zach Rector 4 points, Ralph Mizona 5 rebounds, and Jacob Christian 4 steals.

People are also reading…

Napa Valley Orthopedics defeated Rotary, 57-14, with Trenton Adams posting 20 boards, 11 points, and 4 steals, Caleb Rosin 11 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals, Omar Hernandez 9 points, 5 boards and 4 steals, Isaac Rodriguez 11 points, and Christian Cabrera 8 points and 2 steals.

Thomas Hatton put up 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals for Rotary. Max Knauer contributed 6 points and 5 boards, Zach Allen 12 rebounds and 3 blocked shots, and Dylan Snider 10 boards and 2 steals.

R.E. Maher Construction got by State Farm Insurance, 36-33, as Javelin Rohrer collected 12 points, 10 rebounds, 8 steals and 2 blocks. Ariet Gonzalez supplied 10 points, 6 boards and 3 steals, James Burgess 6 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Michael Richards 4 points, 6 boards and 3 steals, and Diego Sanchez 6 steals and 3 points.

Dylan Ito posted 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals for State Farm, while Tyler Carrasco collected 7 points, 8 boards and 3 steals, Sean Johnson 7 points, Cesar Olvera 9 rebounds and 5 points, and Miguel Herrera 3 points and 2 steals.

Anette’s Chocolates prevailed over Long Electric, 60-38, with Matthew Stephenson getting 17 points, 10 boards, and 4 steals, Payton Miracle 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals, Finn Sales 12 points and 6 boards, Monte Martin 4 points and 8 rebounds, Vincent Ramirez 7 points, and Dylan Sublett 7 boards and 3 points.

Seth Daniel contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds for Long. Jose Ponce added 8 points and 11 boards, Juan Serrano 7 rebounds, 6 points and 2 steals, Johan Harris 10 boards, and Yizel Solano-Gonzalez 2 points.

Meet the athlete who shows off seemingly superhuman feats with his incredible trick shots. Davide Panzeri is a master of both indoor and outdoor tricks covering sports such as baseball, soccer, basketball and tennis. His feats include bouncing ping pong balls accurately into two spinning hydro flasks, kicking a soccer ball from a roof across court into a basket and even getting two basket balls into a basket using a shovel. Davide has become so popular on TikTok that the platform has asked him to perform promoted live videos. The 32-year-old Canadian Italian, who shoots most of his videos near his current home in Vaprio D'adda, Milan, said: "Trick shots are sometimes scoffed at by some people. "They say anyone can achieve a goal after enough tries but what they don't realisze is that the results are extremely beneficial. "I could have never completed the tricks I am doing now even six months ago, I couldn't even think of them, never mind doing them. Compilation video

Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News