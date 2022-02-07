Napa Valley Youth Basketball: Farthing breaks Optimist record

Week 6 of Optimist Youth Basketball 11th and 12 Grade Division action saw Rhone Farthing score 70 points, a record for the Napa league, and grab 17 rebounds in his Formatech team’s 94-89 loss to General Equipment Maintenance on Saturday at Napa Valley College.

Louie Canepa contributed 26 points and 14 rebounds for GEM. Also for the winners, Ben Saitz collected 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Tytan Bradley 18 points and 5 boards, Jackson Cole 12 points, Diego Davis 11 points, 5 boards and 3 steals, and Doug Bozzini 8 points.

Jaelin Abernathy added 7 points and 11 rebounds for Formatech, while Dylan Karis made chipped in points and 4 steals, and Logan Pavao 3 points.

Napa Valley Jewelers downed Fazerrati’s Pizza, 46-32, as Mason Davis collected 11 boards and 10 points, Nico Solario 11 points and 6 rebounds, Julian Vega 6 points, Jacob Umali 5 points and 2 steals, Angel Vega 5 points, and Aaron Thomas 4 points and 2 steals.

Jason Mateescu had 19 boards and 14 points for Fazerrati’s. Caden Nunes added 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals, Zach Rector 4 points, Ralph Mizona 5 rebounds, and Jacob Christian 4 steals.

Napa Valley Orthopedics defeated Rotary, 57-14, with Trenton Adams posting 20 boards, 11 points, and 4 steals, Caleb Rosin 11 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals, Omar Hernandez 9 points, 5 boards and 4 steals, Isaac Rodriguez 11 points, and Christian Cabrera 8 points and 2 steals.

Thomas Hatton put up 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals for Rotary. Max Knauer contributed 6 points and 5 boards, Zach Allen 12 rebounds and 3 blocked shots, and Dylan Snider 10 boards and 2 steals.

R.E. Maher Construction got by State Farm Insurance, 36-33, as Javelin Rohrer collected 12 points, 10 rebounds, 8 steals and 2 blocks. Ariet Gonzalez supplied 10 points, 6 boards and 3 steals, James Burgess 6 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Michael Richards 4 points, 6 boards and 3 steals, and Diego Sanchez 6 steals and 3 points.

Dylan Ito posted 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals for State Farm, while Tyler Carrasco collected 7 points, 8 boards and 3 steals, Sean Johnson 7 points, Cesar Olvera 9 rebounds and 5 points, and Miguel Herrera 3 points and 2 steals.

Anette’s Chocolates prevailed over Long Electric, 60-38, with Matthew Stephenson getting 17 points, 10 boards, and 4 steals, Payton Miracle 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals, Finn Sales 12 points and 6 boards, Monte Martin 4 points and 8 rebounds, Vincent Ramirez 7 points, and Dylan Sublett 7 boards and 3 points.

Seth Daniel contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds for Long. Jose Ponce added 8 points and 11 boards, Juan Serrano 7 rebounds, 6 points and 2 steals, Johan Harris 10 boards, and Yizel Solano-Gonzalez 2 points.