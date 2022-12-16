Napa Valley Youth Basketball: Mendenhall, Buoncristiani score 26, 23 in Optimist

Two players scored in the 20s in Optimist Youth Basketball Middle School Division action last Saturday at Harvest Middle School.

Custom House defeated Kiwanis of Greater Napa, 50-25, behind Blake Mendenhall’s 26 points and Bruno Moya’s 12. Ryan Santos had 10 rebounds and 3 steals for the winners and Arianna Ordonez pulled in 7 rebounds.

Kiwanis got 15 points from Devin McShane along with 18 rebounds. Justin Bowman had 8 rebounds and Giovanni Cabello with 6 rebounds.

Napa Firefighters managed to hold off Quinlan Tire, 45-34, as Milo Buoncristiani had 23 points and Samuel Castro 9 for the winners. For Quinlan Tire, Connor Zuehlsdorff had 18 points, Scotty Fletcher 8, and Jamarion Stephens 6.

Napa Fire Fighters also beat Soroptimist, 35-22, getting 18 points from Buoncristiani and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Castro. Alex Segura and Jonah Faughn added six rebounds each.

Matthew Hutchinson scored 9 and pulled in 10 rebounds for Soroptimist, while Anthony Dyer scored 6 and had 6 rebounds. Hayden Diskin chipped in 5 points and 6 rebounds.

McDonald’s edged Del Sur, 33-26, behind Jack O’Malley’s 15 points and 5 rebounds. Vinny French scored 9 points and snagged 4 steals.

Del Sur was led by Alexander Winske’s 12 points and 4 steals, and Zee Ropharez’s 8 points and 4 steals.

In a tight defensive battle, Custom House outlasted McDonald’s, 27-14. Jaxon Keener had 9 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals to lead Custom House, while Ryan Santos added 10 rebounds, Aranza Aguilar 6 points and Ordonez 5 points. McDonalds had 5 players in the scoring column, led by Joshua Briones with 4 points.

In the last game of the day, Quinlan Tire outscored Kiwanis of Greater Napa 40-23. Zuehlsdorff and Fletcher scored 14 points each. For KGN, Devin McShane had 8 points while Giovanni Cabello scored 6.