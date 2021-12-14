Napa Valley Youth Basketball: Optimist 6th-8th graders in Week 2

Custom House won a 29-28 thriller over Soroptimist to lead off the second week of the Optimist Youth Basketball league’s second week in the 6th-8th Grade division Sunday at Napa Valley College.
Custom House used a balanced attack led by Antony Zielhurst and Jake O’Rouke, who each notched 8 points. Milo Buonchristiani added 6 points while teammate Alexander Winske corralled 6 rebounds. O’Rouke also grabbed 8 rebounds.
Sawyer Knecht had an outstanding day for Soroptimist, scoring 12 points and hauling down 14 rebounds. Connor McAnallen and Matthew Hutchinson chipped in 6 and 4 points, respectively, and also had stellar defensive efforts with 12 rebounds apiece.
Athletic Feat 34, Syar Industries 29
Johnny Holthouse’s 9 points and 10 rebounds, coupled with Blake Mendenhall’s 8 points, were not enough for Syar Industries to hold off Athletic Feat and seventh-grade guard Grant Huss, who scored 18 points to lead the winners. Rocco Capponi anchored a solid defense by pulling down 15 boards, and Jack O’Malley added 6 points for Athletic Feat.
Kiwanis of Greater Napa 39, Quinlan’s Tire 11
Wyatt Rohrs of KGN paced the team with 15 points in the morning’s third contest. Luna Loara and Ruben Sanchez chipped in 8 points each. Sanchez had a commanding day defensively, as well, sweeping down 15 rebounds and snatching 6 steals. Giano Caires had 6 points for Quinlan’s, while Francisco Robinson had 4. Joel Flores frustrated his opponents grabbing 6 steals on the day.
McDonald’s 48, Del Sur Mortgage 17
Hudson Fishleder led all McDonald’s scorers with 14 points, followed by Nathaniel Lavorico with 10 points and 6 steals and Nick Gonzalez with 8 points. Del Sur saw Karson Feigel pace the scoring with 8 points, while Hauden Diskin scored 4, Jayden Conley 3 and Leonardo Jacobo 2.
The division will be back at it this Saturday at NVC, starting at 9 a.m.
