Napa Valley Youth Basketball: Optimist league games begin

Napa’s Optimist Youth Basketball League got its 42nd season under way Saturday.

In the seventh-eighth grade boys division, McDonald’s used a balanced scoring attack to overcome feisty Kiwanis of Greater Napa 52-42. Thiago Cortez led McDonald’s with 15 points. Wyatt Rohes added 7 points to go along with 8 rebounds. Luna Loara and Arenza Loara also chipped in 7 points apiece. Ruben Sanchez added 4 points to accompany his 6 steals.

Vinny French paced Kiwanis with 18 points, while Henry Gonzalez added 8 and Hudson Fishleader 6.

Daniel Palencia had 13 points to lead Quinlan’s Tire past Del Sur Mortgage, 22-12. Giano Caires supplied 4 points and Joel Flores had 3.

Josiah Alvarez led Del Sur’s efforts with 5 points.

Soroptimist used an 18-point third quarter to turn a contest that was close at halftime into a decisive 35-17 victory over Athletic Feat. Soroptimist benefitted from Sawyer Knecht’s 12 points and Tanner LaRue’s 9 points and 6 rebounds. Jack O’Malley and Joshua Briones demonstrated their 3-point shoot expertise by scoring 6 points apiece. Rocco Capponi garnered 8 rebounds and Mason Thomas nabbed 3 steals.

Alexander Winske controlled the boards for Custom House, corralling 11 rebounds in its 30-25 win over Syar Industries. Milo Buonchristiani paced the scoring for Custom House with 10 points, while Scott Fletcher put in another 4.

Syar saw Blake Mendenhall drop in 8 points and John Holthouse pitch in another 4 points with 6 rebounds. Jackson Hiserman anchored Syar’s defense, grabbing 8 rebounds.

11th/12th Grade Division

Fazerrati’s Pizza edged Napa Valley Jewelers, 50-47, led by Pharrell Barber with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 2 steals, and Caden Nunes with 14 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals. Ashton Schreiner added 8 boards and 2 steals for Fazerrati’s, Theo Rivera 4 points and 3 steals, Manuel Quintero 4 points, and Max Maldonado 3 points.

For Jewelers, Kaliq Khan collected 13 points, 12 rebounds and 3 steals, Nico Solorio 18 points, Mason Davis 6 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals, Jacob Umali 4 points, and Angel Vega and Mauricio Estrada 3 points apiece.

Rotary came from behind to post a 32-25 decision over Napa Valley Orthopedics, getting 18 rebounds, 5 blocked shots, 5 steals and 4 points from Zach Allen, 10 points from Dylan Scopesi, 8 boards, 7 points and 2 steals from Dylan Snider, 6 points and 4 steals from Max Knauer, 5 rebounds from Thomas Hatton, and 3 points from Nicolas Murphy.

Omar Hernandez paced Orthopedics with 12 points and 3 steals, Jeven Carpenter had 12 rebounds and five points, Caleb Rusin 6 rebounds, Aaron Scott 4 points, Isaac Rodriguez 4 steals, and Christian Cabrera 3 steals.

General Equipment Maintenance got by Formatech, 53-47, behind Louie Canepa’s 20 points and 16 rebounds. Ben Saitz had 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, Tytan Bradley 9 points and 2 steals, Diego Davis 3 points and 6 boards, Diego Meyer 5 rebounds, and Jakob Gualberto 3 points.

Formatech got 21 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocked shots and 2 steals from Rhone Farthing, while Doug Bozzini collected 17 points and 3 steals, Dylan Karis 3 points and 2 steals, and Jaelin Abernathy 3 points.