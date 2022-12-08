Napa Valley Youth Basketball: Season opens for Optimist Middle School teams

Optimist Youth Basketball’s six Middle School Division teams tipped off their season last Saturday at Harvest Middle School. Action continues this Saturday at Harvest beginning at 9 a.m. Visit napaoyb.org for more information.

Here’s how they did last weekend:

Napa Fire Fighters 41, Kiwanis of Greater Napa 34

Kiwanis put up 16 fourth-quarter points, including all of Justin Bowman’s nine points on three 3-pointers. But Firefighters prevailed behind Devin McShane’s 13 points, all in the second half. Jonah Faughn had 16 points and 19 rebounds for the winners, while Milo Buoncristiani added 10 points while Samuel Castro and Alex Segura each scored 6.

Custom House 37, Soroptimist International 33

Custom House also put up 16 points in the fourth quarter but triumphed, with Aranza Aguilar dropping 9 of her team-leading 10 points in the final quarter. Ryan Santos and Jaxon Keener each added 6 points for the victors. Soroptimist’s Matthew Hutchinson pumped in 13 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, and Hayden Diskin added 10 points.

Quinlan Tire 34, Del Sur Mortgage 25

Scotty Fletcher paced all scorers with 19 points as Quinlan notched its first victory of the season. Jamarion Stephens added 6 points for Quinlan and Cruz Deluna scored 4. Zee Rapharez led Del Sur’s charge with 14 points while Cole Balaguy pitched in 8 points.

Custom House 59, Kiwanis of Greater Napa 26

Santos posted a ridiculous double-double of 30 points and 20 rebounds, scoring 16 in the second quarter alone in piloting Custom House to its second win of the day. Jaxon Keener added 8 points, as did Blake Mendenhall. Bowman drained five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points for Kiwanis, while teammate Devin McShane added 6 points.

McDonald’s 32, Quinlan Tire 17

McDonald's rode Gabriel Harp’s 14 points to victory, while Nicolas Gonzalez chipped in 8 points and Noah Lovorico 4 points. McDonald’s benefitted from a well-balanced defensive effort as five players corralled at least 4 rebounds each. Connor Zuehlsdorff led Quinlan with 8 points and Jamarion Stephens scored 5.