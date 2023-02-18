Mateo Segura and Yumalay Rodríguez of Napa’s Al Amanecer Boxing Club were awarded silver and gold medals, respectively, at the 2023 National Silver Gloves Tournament held Feb. 9-11 in Independence, Mo.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The National Silver Gloves features the champion boxers from eight regions within the United States, with Segura and Rodríguez representing Region 8: Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah.

Rodríguez won gold, unopposed in the female 11- and 12-year-old, 60-pound weight class.

“Though she’s diminutive, Yumalay is a tough boxer who is anxious to see more action in the ring in 2023,” said Coach Jesús Solís. “She’s probably the hungriest of our boxers.”

Segura had to battle his way to his silver medal win. With five of the eight regions represented in the male 13- and 14-year-old, 165-pound bracket, Segura had a bye in the quarterfinals. On Feb. 9, he faced Alan Aguilera from Region 5.

“Aguilera was a strong competitor, but Mateo was not intimidated and boxed smartly,” said Solís. “He used quick movements in and out to elude his opponent before the taller Aguilera could counter. Mateo was the aggressor and convinced the judges to award him the 5-0 win.”

His defeat of Aguilera landed Segura in the championship bout on Feb. 11 against Jaidon Windom, the returning Silver Gloves National Champion. Windom was a southpaw boxing for Region 2 and at the older end of the age division, as he will be 15 in March. Segura, who turned 14 in November, felt a bit intimidated when he saw his tall, lanky, mustachioed opponent, said Coach Solís.

“Unfortunately that affected his performance and he didn’t employ the right tactics to defeat an unorthodox boxer,” said Solís. “He took two standing 8 counts in the first round and in the second round the referee noticed that he continued to employ the same tactics that weren’t working, so in the interest of Mateo’s safety, the referee stopped the bout.”

“Mateo did a great job of going out to Missouri and stepping up to the challenge,” said Coach Jesús Martínez. “He boxed very well against some very high-caliber boxers.”

“Everything is about learning and continuing to grow. In life you win and you learn. You only lose when you don’t learn from a loss. I believe that Mateo, along with us coaches, grew from this experience. I believe that Mateo will lead our other boxers right back to nationals next year.”

Added Coachj Juan Martinez, "I’m proud of the way that Mateo performed throughout the Silver gloves tournament. From L.A. to Missouri , he showed growth and maturity as the tournament went on which is all we can ask for out of our kids as coaches. As always there are things that we can improve on performance wise, however there are some strengths to Mateo’s boxing that came out this weekend when facing elite competition.

"I was impressed by his quickness and his ability to be agile with his feet to get him in and out of situations. Most importantly I was impressed by his character and the way he conducted himself in the ring towards officials and his opponents, both in victory and defeat. That alone sets a great example for what is being built here at Al Amanecer. The sky’s the limit for these young boxers so keep an eye out for them.“

Next up for Team Al Amanecer are matches for Enrique Rodríguez, José Manuel Leyva Álvarez, Marcos Navarrete and José Guadalupe Bravo at Caballeros Boxing Club show on March 11 in Carmichael.

“We are incredibly grateful to the community for supporting our boxers as they advanced from the state to regional to national tournaments," Solis said,. "We received generous donations from individuals and businesses that covered all of the travel expenses.”

Al Amanecer offers boxing classes for youth ages 7 to 18 as well as adult classes. The program is offered year-round and new members may join at any time. It is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Visit alamanecerboxing.org, or email napaboxing1968@gmail.com for information about membership or to make a donation.