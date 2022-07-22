Napa Valley Youth Boxing: Al Amanecer, Napa SAL fighters put on show

Less than a year since its grand opening last fall, Al Amanecer Boxing Club hosted its inaugural Battle at the Stables event on July 16 at the Solano County Fairgrounds.

The amateur competition at McCormack Hall featured 21 bouts between youth boxers from 22 clubs in Northern California and as far away as Reno, Nev.

Co-sponsored by Rancho Uva Blanka Family Wines, the event was originally planned at the Rancho Uva Blanka Stables in American Canyon, but uncontrollable circumstances forced the organizers to find a quick replacement venue. So a late pivot changed the venue to the fairgrounds.

“For our first event, we are really pleased with its success,” said Al Amanecer coach Jesús Solís. “We have received a lot of positive comments from coaches, boxers, officials and attendees. We’re looking forward to hosting the event at the ranch next year, to make it a true Battle at the Stables.”

Other sponsors of the events included The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley, Napa Police Officers’ Association, The Coliseum in Napa, Ramirez Guzman Insurance Agency, Maldonado Bottling Service, Filippi’s Pizza Grotto and many individual donors, and the Napa Sheriffs Activities League, which donated the use of the boxing ring for the event.

Six Al Amanecer boxers and three from Napa SAL showcased their talents at the event, six of them making their boxing debuts.

Al Amanecer’s Yael Garcia, 12, defeated Juan Carlos Ramírez of Watsonville in a tough match in the Bantam 110-pound weight class.

“It was really back and forth, with each boxer asserting dominance,” Solis said, “but Yael really stood out in the third round and that propelled him to victory.”

Napa SAL’s Anthony Venegas, 8, earned his first win in his debut against Rory McClay of Concord in the Pee Wee 70-pound class, while Alexander Neujah improved to 2-0 after a win over Yahir Vargas of Santa Rosa A&B in the Intermediate 110-pound class.

Earning silver medals for Al Amanecer were Issac Juarez Aleman, 15, at 157 pounds; Marcos Navarrete, 13, at 100 pounds; Diego Ponce, 14, at 124 pounds; Yoel Casillas-Gonzalez, 12, at 183 pounds; and Enrique Rodriguez, 12, at 105 pounds.

Napa SAL’s Xavier Cruz, 14, had a strong showing at 119 pounds in the main event again Kameron Decker of Caballero Boxing while coming up short by decision.

“Our young boxers really did a great job preparing for their bouts,” said Al Amanecer coach Jesús Martínez. “It’s not an easy thing to do to go up in a ring for your first bout in front of so many family members and friends. I think our boxers boxed well. But there is room for improvement, not only for the boxers but also for us as a coaching staff.”

Solis said the Al Amanecer boxers did very well considering they had far less experience than most of their opponents.

“We are very proud of our group of young boxers,” he said. “These kids have been training for only nine months, some even less, and they went toe to toe with boxers who have been training for far longer. They’ve trained very hard and have learned a lot of from this first experience in competition.”

Martinez thanked Alejandra De Luna and Megan Solís of Al Amanecer for helping organize the event.

“They put in a tremendous amount of time and effort into making the event great for everyone,” the coach said. “Even with the curveball we were thrown of changing the venue, they made it happen. I also want to thank all the sponsors and everyone that continue to support our boxing club and our boxers. We cannot keep our doors open without the continued support and donations.”

Next up for Juarez Alemán is a match at 147 pounds against Michael Glazner of Crescent City on Saturday in San Ramon.

Al Amanecer Boxing Club is a 501(c)3 nonprofit offering affordable, high-quality boxing and conditioning classes for youths and adults. To learn more about its classes or how to support its work as a donor or volunteer, visit alamanecerboxing.org, email napaboxing1968@gmail.com or call (707) 339-0660.