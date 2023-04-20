Yumalay Rodríguez of Napa’s Al Amanecer Boxing Club won a long-awaited “rubber match” against Ivory Minor of Benjamin’s Boxing of San Ramon in a fill-in bout at the Northern California Junior Olympics boxing tournament in Sacramento last Sunday.

Each girl had won her respective age and weight division as unopposed boxers. For tournament categories, Rodriguez, 11, was in the Bantam age group and Minor, 10, was in the Pee Wee group. The two boxers were 1-1 against each other in non-tournament matches and had been eager for an opportunity to face off again, so their coaches set up this opportunity for the champions to box.

“Both of these girls are tough competitors,” said Al Amanecer head coach Jesús Solís. “Ivory and Yumalay are well-matched and it shows in their records against each other. They had both been wanting an opportunity to meet up on neutral ground. Fortunately, Ivory’s coach, Ali Benjamin, was happy to help make it happen. It was a really close match, but Yumalay had more quality punches and was more aggressive. Ivory did her best to defend herself and return blows, but the two-pound difference in their weight was evident in Ivory’s reactions.

“Yumalay is probably our most enthusiastic and motivated boxer. But her small stature makes finding appropriate bouts difficult. As she gets older, hopefully it will be easier to find matches for her.”

Billy Rodríguez, assistant coach and Yumalay’s dad, worked the corner with Solís.

“We were really excited about this bout because we worked really hard for it,” he said. “But we had a big family gathering the day before the match and Yumalay was really tired. The first round she did well, but by the second round, Ivory was stepping up and Ly was getting tired. I told her before the third round ‘This is on you. If you really want it, you’ve got to pull up that warrior’s heart,’ and she reached down and she did it. She was still punching when the bell rang. As a coach and especially as a dad, I’m so proud of her.”

For her part, Yumalay said she had been really looking forward to boxing Ivory again.

“I felt strong in the first round. In the second round, I don’t think I did my best, but the third round I tried my hardest,” she said. “I’m hoping for more opportunities to box this summer.”

Rodríguez was not the only boxer representing the club, but she was the only one who got to see some action.

Yoel Casillas-González was scheduled to meet Cristobal Rivera-Mendoza of Watsonville in the Intermediate 154-pound weight class, but the weight between the two boxers exceeded the 13-pound limits in weight differential for a Junior Olympics tournament, preventing them from facing each other in the ring. Each boxer was awarded a medal but was disappointed not to get the opportunity to see who was the better boxer.

José Guadalupe Bravo entered in the Junior, age 15-16, 154-pound class and won unopposed in that division.

“It’s disappointing for our boxers and coaches when we put in so much work — including early morning training with Coach Juan Martinez — and then end up unopposed or without a bout for some reason,” said Solís. “We tell our boxers that it’s important for them to always be ready to compete because we never know when an opportunity will arise. Win or lose, they learn so much from each bout and that experience is so important to improving as boxers.”

The Al Amanecer team is gearing up for a busy summer in preparation for its own boxing event, Battle at the Stables II, to be held Sept. 16 at the Rancho Uva Blanka Stables in American Canyon.

Al Amanecer offers boxing classes for youths ages 7-18 as well as adult classes. The program is offered year-round and new members may join at any time.

The club is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Visit alamanecerboxing.org or email napaboxing1968@gmail.com for information about membership or to make a donation or become a business sponsor.

