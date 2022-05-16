Napa Valley Youth Gymnastics: Napa facility proud of women's optional team

The women’s optional gymnastics team at Mastery of Sports in Napa had several highlights during its 2022 competitive season.

Jaelina Villicana qualified as an alternate at Level 9 for the Western National Championships in Salt Lake City by placing fifth on the uneven bars at the Region 1 Championships in Alameda on April 22.

She placed second on the balance beam and third on the uneven bars at the Delta Classic in Lodi. At the Napa Valley Invitational, she placed first all-around by virtue of second-place finishes on both the bars and beam and a first-place finish on the vault. She was first on the vault, third on the bars and first all-around at the Pikes Peak Cup in Colorado Springs, and second on the floor and third all-around at the Flips Invitational in Reno.

Also at Level 9, Coralea Wright finished third on the floor and Jasmine Greenlief-Gibbs fourth on the bars at the Napa Valley Invitational.

Brooke Belli qualified at Level 8 for the regionals. She was first all-around at the Napa Valley Invitational as a result of a second-place finish on both the bars and beam and a first on the vault. At the Pikes Peak Cup, she achieved first place on the beam. In Reno, she placed second on the bars and third all-around.

Kaitlyn Conway had an impressive season at Level 8, finishing second all-around at the regionals and first all-around at the state championships, making her the Level 8 state champion in her age group. Her star shone brightly in Lodi, where she was first on the bars, second on the floor, and an impressive second all-around. At the Napa Valley Invitational, she was first on vault, second on floor, and second all-around. In Colorado, she was first on bars, and in Reno she was second on the floor and first on both the bars and all-around.

Ariana Diebert, at Level 8, also qualified for Region 1 Championships. She finished second on the vault at the state championships, second on the vault in Lodi, first on the beam in Colorado, second on the beam and first on the vault in Reno, and first on the beam at the California Grand National in Anaheim.

Also at Level 8, Nola Valeschini placed second on the vault, floor and all-around at the Napa Valley Invitational, and second on the beam in Reno. Amelia Cosci placed fourth at the Napa Valley Invitational and Sasha de Souza took fifth Place at the Pikes Peak Cup.

Level 7 athlete Rue Holden qualified for the regionals with an impressive regular season. She was first on the beam and second on the bars at the Delta Classic, first on the beatm and second on both floor and all-around at the Napa Valley Invitational, second on the beam and third on the vault in Colorado, and second on the floor in Reno.

Also at Level 7, Maddie Seller qualified for regionals despite fighting through a tough injury all season.

At Level 6, Violet Greenlief-Gibbs placed second on the beam at regionals, and third on the vault and floor and second on the bars and all-around at the state meet. The Napa Valley Invitational awarded medals to her for first place on floor and second on both the bars and all-around, and she was second on the beam at the California Grand National.

Xochi Huang-Faletti at Level 6 qualified for both the regional and state championships, took third on the bars at the Napa Valley Invitational, and took first place on the beam in Colorado.

Olive Loose at Level 6 earned great finishes on the vault, tying for second place at state, taking third in Lodi, second at the Napa Valley and Colorado meets, and third in Reno.

Quinn Renaudin at Level 6 tied for sixth place on the beam at regionals, took second on the vault at the state meet and second on both the bars and all-around in the California Grand National, and earned second-place medals in the floor, beam and all-around in Reno. At the Delta Classic, she was second on the beam and floor, and first on the vault and all-around. At the Napa Valley Invitational, she claimed first-place finishes on the beam, bars and all-around, and a third on the vault.

Bridget Richardson at Level 6 qualified for the regionals based on her strong state championship competition, and earned a third on the vault at the Delta Classic during the regular season.

Michaela Yearnshaw at Level 6 worked past an injury early in the season to eventually take home the title of balance beam champion with an impressive first-place finish at the Region 1 competition. She also took second on the vault at the California Grand National meet.

The women’s optional team head coach is Andrew Pileggi and is assisted by Erin Pileggi.

Mastery of Sports, at 253 Walnut St., offers classes for all ages and skill levels. Visit masteryofsports.com for more information.