Zachary Allen amassed 28 rebounds, 20 points and 2 blocked shots to lead Anette’s Chocolates to a 47-30 win over R.E. Maher Construction in recent Optimist Youth Basketball 9th-10th Grade Boys action.
Max Knauer added 12 points and 2 steals for Anette’s, Dylan Snider 7 rebounds and 6 points, Aidan Jobe 4 points, and Caydin Nelson 3 points.
Ricardo Torres netted 9 points for Maher, Ishmael Lopez-Zuniga 7 points and 2 steals, Manuel Quintero 9 boards and 3 steals, Jesiah Cortez 5 rebounds and 4 points, Max Maldonado 5 steals, and Jose Torres 4 points.
General Equipment Maintenance downed Napa Valley Physical Therapy Center, 52-27, as Weilin Hun posted 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Peiru Li 14 points, Jaaziel Satten 13 rebounds, 4 points and 2 steals, Matthew Zhou 10 boards and 6 points, Austin Graeber 5 points and 4 steals, Michael Valdovino 5 points, and Ullyses Toscano 4 points and 2 steals.
You have free articles remaining.
AJ Scheiner had 9 points and 5 rebounds for Physical Therapy, Doug Bozzini 7 points, Carlos Cruz 6 points, and Caden Nunes 5 boards and 2 steals.
Long Electric defeated Mark Coleman Insurance, 40-28, as Tytan Bradley put up 19 points and 3 steals, Louie Canepa 19 rebounds and 6 points, Mo Schaumkel 9 points, 5 boards and 4 steals, Tommy Chrisco 8 rebounds and 4 points, Zac Bond 5 boards, and Justin Ray 2 steals.
David Capra-Rodriguez had 8 rebounds for Mark Coleman, Mauricio Estrada 5 points, Nicolas Hayck-Deleon and Diego Alaya 4 points apiece, Julian Vega 5 boards, German Jacobo 3 points and 2 steals, and Jacob Umali and Manuel Rios 3 points each.