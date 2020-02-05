{{featured_button_text}}
Gymnasts

Ethan Exum, left, and Tommy Malloy pose with head coach Trevor Sennello after receiving All-Around Champion medals in the 12-and-older age division, Exum at Level 6 and Malloy at Level 7, for The Gymnastics Zone at the Surf Classic hosted by Ohana Gymnastics at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville.

 Submitted photo

Zachary Allen amassed 28 rebounds, 20 points and 2 blocked shots to lead Anette’s Chocolates to a 47-30 win over R.E. Maher Construction in recent Optimist Youth Basketball 9th-10th Grade Boys action.

Max Knauer added 12 points and 2 steals for Anette’s, Dylan Snider 7 rebounds and 6 points, Aidan Jobe 4 points, and Caydin Nelson 3 points.

Ricardo Torres netted 9 points for Maher, Ishmael Lopez-Zuniga 7 points and 2 steals, Manuel Quintero 9 boards and 3 steals, Jesiah Cortez 5 rebounds and 4 points, Max Maldonado 5 steals, and Jose Torres 4 points.

General Equipment Maintenance downed Napa Valley Physical Therapy Center, 52-27, as Weilin Hun posted 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Peiru Li 14 points, Jaaziel Satten 13 rebounds, 4 points and 2 steals, Matthew Zhou 10 boards and 6 points, Austin Graeber 5 points and 4 steals, Michael Valdovino 5 points, and Ullyses Toscano 4 points and 2 steals.

AJ Scheiner had 9 points and 5 rebounds for Physical Therapy, Doug Bozzini 7 points, Carlos Cruz 6 points, and Caden Nunes 5 boards and 2 steals.

Long Electric defeated Mark Coleman Insurance, 40-28, as Tytan Bradley put up 19 points and 3 steals, Louie Canepa 19 rebounds and 6 points, Mo Schaumkel 9 points, 5 boards and 4 steals, Tommy Chrisco 8 rebounds and 4 points, Zac Bond 5 boards, and Justin Ray 2 steals.

David Capra-Rodriguez had 8 rebounds for Mark Coleman, Mauricio Estrada 5 points, Nicolas Hayck-Deleon and Diego Alaya 4 points apiece, Julian Vega 5 boards, German Jacobo 3 points and 2 steals, and Jacob Umali and Manuel Rios 3 points each.

