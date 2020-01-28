The St. John’s Lutheran School seventh-eighth grade boys basketball tournament team captured second place out of 17 teams in the 29th annual Redeemer Roundball Tournament at College of San Mateo, hosted Jan. 23-26 by Redeemer Lutheran School of Redwood City.
Jack Sordi of St. John’s Lutheran was named to the All-Tournament Team. The Eagles are guided by head coach Matt Uffmann and assistant coach Tim Malloy.
Youth Basketball
7th-8th Grade Boys playoffs begin
Athletic Feat defeated Syar Industries, 56-47, in the first round of the Optimist Youth Basketball playoffs for the 7th-8th Grade Division. Jonah Schwarze and Owen Ferguson had 18 points each and Conor McAnallen scored 8. For Syar, Joseph Farmer had 24 points and Tyler Lehnecke scored 7.
Kiwanis of Greater Napa pushed past Quinlan Tire, 44-40 in overtime. Matthew Stephenson had 3 steals and 3 fast-break layups in the last minute of overtime to finish with 12 points. Noah Akkerman scored 21 points and recorded 6 rebounds.
Quinlan Tire had balanced scoring with eight players putting points on the board. Theodore Maas and Tyler Carrasco scored 8 each and Aiden Faughn finished with 7.
McDonald’s edged Athletic Feat, 41-36, behind Nathan Marroquin’s 12 points and 12 rebounds. Lucas Stephenson scored 10 points and pulled in 15 rebounds. Kyle Blackwood finished with 10 points and 6 rebounds. For Feat, Owen Ferguson scored 13 and Jonah Schwarze and Trace Morgan each scored 6.
Del Sur Mortgage surpassed Kiwanis of Greater Napa, 49-38, behind Trenten Adams’ 19 points. Henry Miller had 16 rebounds, 5 steals and 8 points, and Finn Salese 7 points. For KGN, James Burgess had 18 points, Noah Akkerman 11 points and Matthew Stephenson 7 rebounds.
Playoff games will continue Saturday at Napa Valley College, starting at 10 a.m.