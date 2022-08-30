Napa Valley Youth Soccer: Napa United beats host team at UK tournament

Fifteen boys from the Napa United Soccer Academy were selected to travel to the United Kingdom and play in a soccer tournament sponsored by Manchester United in the city of Oakham.

They were one of eight teams, all from premier leagues, that were invited. There were two teams from Manchester United, and one each from Napa, Massachusetts, Virginia, Ireland, Newcastle and Leicester City.

One of Napa United’s highlights was defeating one of the Manchester United teams on Day 1 of the tournament. It was quite an achievement for the team, coached by Gavin Taylor and Brian Arcila, that drew players from the smallest area of any team in the tournament.

Thirteen of the Napa United players are 12 years old and two are 11. Some of them had never left California nor been on an airplane before, so the trip was an opportunity of a lifetime to be exposed to quality players and scouts and drive them to set goals for their futures.

The trip would have not been possible without the support of sponsors Trinchero Family Winery, St. Helena Adventist Health Hospital Foundation, and team friend Tony Laveglia.

The players and coaches played, ate and slept at Oakham School. There they lived the life of elite teams while training, playing, recovering, and meeting other players from around the world.

“International tournaments are a truly unique opportunity for our student-athletes to grow as players, but also human beings,” Taylor said earlier this year. “These trips broaden the life experiences of our players, and we are delighted this group can participate.

“For some it was their first trip outside of their home country, which was very exciting. For others it is one of the many small steps on the path to playing collegiate or professional soccer and this is the fire that we want to start inside of the young players from our community.”

To help make the trip available to all of the invited players, the team had a GoFundMe account and held a fundraiser at a Napa Valley 1839 FC men’s game in May.