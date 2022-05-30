Napa Valley Youth Softball: Fastpitch season gets under way

Conwell Insurance rallied past Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance in a 9-8 thriller in the Senior Division to cap off the first week of the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association season at Kiwanis Park on May 23.

Trailing 2-0 after two innings in its season opener, Conwell took a 4-2 lead in the third before each team scored four runs in the fourth to make it an 8-6 game.

Liz Garcia’s RBI single in the top of the fifth proved to be the winning run, putting Conwell up 9-6 before M.I.V.’s Piper Johnson doubled in Savannah Blanco-Kite and Riley Brodie with two out in the bottom half. After Brooklyn Miller walked, Johnson got to third base but was stranded. The game was called after that due to a time limit.

Abby Sims went 2 for 2 with a walk and three runs scored and Emily Franco was 2 for 3 with two runs scored to lead the winners at the plate. Bella Nelson also scored, Clare Halsey went 1 for 1 with two walks and a run scored, Bella Cook 1 for 3, Maggie Carmichael and Garcia were each 1 for 3 with a run scored.

For M.I.V., Sarah Husted was 2 for 4 with a run scored, Johnson 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Blanco-Kite 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Alyssa Michie 1 for 4 with a double, and Miller 1 for 2 with two walks. Brodie walked twice and scored twice.

M.I.V. (2-1), which opened with an 11-9 win over A.M.P. Construction on May 21, bounced back from the Conwell loss with a 17-4 rout of A.M.P. on Wednesday.

R.E. Maher Construction 16, K&S Asphalt 3

Caylee Rawdon went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Noelle Rofkahr 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored, and Emerson Stevens 2 for 4 with two runs scored as Maher won the Major Division game on May 23.

Also for Maher (1-0), Ella Gomez went 1 for 2 with a three-run home run, was twice hit by a pitch and scored three times, Lily Kaiser was 1 for 3 with a hit by pitch and run scored, Ally Michie went 1 for 4 and scored twice, and Savanna Venuta walked twice and scored three times. Malia Lund and Kayla Lopez each drew a walk and was hit by a pitch, with Lund scoring a run.

For K&S (0-2), Priscilla Rodriguez walked twice and scored and Sydney Morton tripled and scored. Pieper Runyon, Emma Perez and Mattea Buhman also walked.

Binstock Enterprises edged Soscol Auto Body 1-0 on May 21 before bouncing back with a 22-4 rout of K&S on May 24.

The first games since then are scheduled Tuesday, with K&S Asphalt taking on Binstock Enterprises (1-0) at 6 p.m. and M.I.V. facing Conwell at 8 p.m.