Napa Valley Youth Softball: Fastpitch title series start Monday night

K&S Asphalt showed more life last Tuesday night than it had the night before, taking the lead twice.

But Binstock Enterprises put up 10 runs again and got a five-hitter from pitcher Brooklyn Miller to cap a two-game sweep of the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Major Division first-round playoff series with a 10-4 victory at Kiwanis Park.

Binstock, which had won the first game 10-1, advanced to this week’s best-of-three championship series in the 13-15 age division. It will play Soscol Auto Body or R.E. Maher Construction in 6 p.m. games on Monday, Tuesday and, if necessary, Wednesday.

R.E. Maher Construction won last week’s opener, 7-3, but Soscol evened it up with a win on Wednesday. The teams squared off in Game 3 on Thursday. The result was not available at press time.

On Wednesday, K&S Asphalt’s Malina Viruet (2 for 2) singled with two out in the bottom of the first inning and scored when Sydney Morton reached on an error. Morton then scored on a single by Lola Ames (2 for 2) to make it 2-0.

Binstock, retired in order in the first, answered with three straight hits to lead off the second. Riley Brodie (2 for 2, walk) and Jordan Hamilton (1 for 3) hit back-to-back singles, Hamilton driving in Brodie. Miller (1 for 3) doubled in Hamilton and scored on an error for a 3-2 lead.

K&S Asphalt couldn’t get a base runner in the second and third, striking out twice in each inning. Sophia Tavizon walked to lead off the second, but was picked off by Binstock catcher Brodie.

But in the fourth, Pieper Runnan led off with a single and scored on Viruiet’s second base hit. Morton reached with a fielder’s choice on which Viruet was safe at third base. Viruet then tried to score on a pitch that got past catcher Brodie. But Brodie chased it down and threw to the covering Miller, who tagged out Viruet at the plate for the first out. Lola Ames then singled in Morton for a 4-3 lead before Miller rang up her sixth and seventh strikeouts to end the rally.

Viruet, who had relieved starting pitcher Izzy Chae in the second, had seven strikeouts in three innings before Binstock took the lead for good with seven runs in the fifth.

Peyton Miller drew her second walk of the game and scored on a single by Kendall McLean (1 for 2). Elle Carmichael and Avery Reynolds then walked to load the bases for Aby Sims, who singled in all three for a 7-4 lead. Brodie singled in Sims and scored when Brooklyn Miller reached on an error. Miller scored on a two-out single by Parker Papania to make it 10-4.

K&S Asphalt’s Emily Leon was hit by a pitch in the bottom half, but Miller ended the game with her eighth strikeout against just one walk.

Chae and Viruet combined to give up 8 hits and 7 walks with 1 hit batter and 9 strikeouts.

M.I.V. advances in Senior Division

Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance will play Conwell Insurance for the title in 8 p.m. games slated Monday through Wednesday. M.I.V. advanced when A.M.P. Construction forfeited the first two games of the first round last Tuesday and Wednesday.