Napa Valley Youth Sports: Hayashi sets Napa Valley Swim Team record

Noah Hattori, Yuki Hayashi, and Daniel Roberts of the Napa Valley Swim Team recently competed at the 72nd Husky Invitational in Federal Way, Wash. The meet features club and collegiate swim teams from throughout the Western United States and Canada.

Hayashi made the finals in the 100-yard butterfly, placing 23rd in a new 15-16 boys NVST team record of 52.21 seconds that bettered the standard of 52.50 set by Iona Pascual in 2018.

He also made the finals in the 200 individual medley (20th place, 1:55.74), the 200 freestyle (24th, 1:47.13), the 100 backstroke (21st, 53.34), the 200 backstroke (13th, 1:57.13) and the 200 butterfly (29th, 1:56.77).

Optimist Basketball

Connor scores 26 in High School division

FormaTech edged Anette’s Chocolates, 43-39, led by Dane Connor’s 26 points, six rebounds and four steals, in Week 2 of the Optimist Youth Basketball’s High School division.

Jorge Salgado supplied eight points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the winners, Ever Horsey four points, 14 rebounds, and two blocks, and Adrian Sanchez three points, eight boards and two steals.

Payton Miracle had 10 points and four steals for Anette’s, while Monte Martin added nine points and seven rebounds, Jayden Wooten and Dylan Sublett six boards apiece, Mario Galambos five rebounds, and Matthew Stephenson two steals.

Nate Lavorico posted 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead Long Electric past General Equipment Maintenance, 32-28, with Jeri Estabillo adding 10 points and five steals, Luke Gentry 11 boards and two steals, and Kevin Hernandez two steals and two points.

Tyler Lehnecke got 10 rebounds, four points and two steals for General Equipment, with Jay Ruiz contributing seven points, four boards and three steals, Jonah Harris seven points, Giano Caires five points and five rebounds, Harris Christensen five boards, and Matteo Jones four points and two steals.

Nelson Construction took a 44-32 decision over Napa Valley Orthopedic as Trent Adams had 14 rebounds and seven points, Miles Tenscher nine points and six boards, Joseph Willis 11 points, Noah Piersig eight points, Rocky Mendoza six rebounds and three points, and Noah Lustig five boards.

Theo Owens got 16 points, 11 boards and two blocked shots for Orthopedic. Seth Daniel had 21 rebounds and eight points, Christian Borrato six points and nine boards, and Monica Vega four rebounds and two points.

R.E. Maher Construction downed Mark Coleman State Farm Insurance, 56-29, with Zach Rector posting 12 points and three steals, Aaron Scott 12 points and eight rebounds, Diego Ayala nine points, eight rebounds, and five steals, Manny Villesenor four points, seven boards, and two steals, Javelin Rohrer six rebounds and six points, Michael Richards seven boards, Max Maldonado three points and four steals, and Ramon Carlin two blocked shots.

Dylan Ito had 12 points, five boards, and two steals for State Farm, while Sean Johnson drained 10 points, Tylen Carrasco three points and seven rebounds, Ceasar Olvera nine rebounds and three points, and Tyler Hansen eight boards and two steals.

Today in sports history: Dec. 13 1942: Washington beats Chicago for NFL championship 1958: Gordie Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores his 400th NHL goal 1997: Michigan's Charles Woodson wins Heisman Trophy 2003: Mount Union wins 55th consecutive game 2004: Bode Miller joins Marc Girardelli as only men to win races in all 4 disciplines in a season 2007: MLB's Mitchell Report released, detailing steroid use in baseball 2009: New Orleans and Indianapolis remain undefeated at 13-0 2010: Brett Favre's 297 consecutive-game streak ends 2016: Louisville's Lamar Jackson named AP college football player of year