Napa Valley Youth Sports Report: 12-under Nationals sweep Moraga

The Napa Valley Nationals 12-and-under baseball team went 3-0 against the Moraga Mavericks 10-0, 6-2 and 14-2 in 680 Diablo League action this past weekend.
In Game 1, a 10-0 victory, Collin Taylor earned the win after surrendering 1 hit on 2 strikeouts and no walks in three innings. Peter Trovitch threw two innings in relief.
Braeden Butler singled in Napa Valley’s first run on a 1-2 count. The Nationals tallied five runs in the fifth, getting doubles from Butler and Riley Marek and a single from Trovitch.
Butler went 2 for 2, and Blake Porter had three of the Nationals’ eight stolen bases. Sawyer Carmichael led the team in walks and scored a run.
In Game 2, a 6-2 win at Nationals Field at Silverado Middle School on Sunday, the Nationals got on the board in the second inning on Bo Lode’s RBI groundout. Butler, Lode and Marek had RBIs during a four-run sixth. Travis Larsen, Kayen West, Lode, Porter, Butler and Marek each collected 1 hit.
Butler got the victory in three shutout innings, allowing 1 hit with 3 strikeouts and 1 walk, before Sam Mautner and Marek closed out the game.
In Game 3, a 14-2 rout at Silverado on Sunday, Napa Valley put it away with 12 runs in the first inning behind RBIs from Teddy Eichner, Chase Padowan, Butler, Lode, Larsen and West. Butler’s hit was an RBI double. Napa Valley tallied 11 hits for the game, with Sam Mautner, Porter and Lode each collecting two.
Larsen got the win, allowing 2 hits, striking out 2 and walking none and in three shutout frames. Porter threw two innings in relief.
The Nationals to thank sponsors Trinchero Family Wines, Snap-On Tools, John Bullock Guide Services and Villa Corona.
Optimist Youth Basketball
9th-10th Grade Boys
Louie Canepa scored 36 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead Long Electric to a thrilling 52-49 win over Anette's Chocolates in Optimist Youth Basketball action in the 9th-10th Grade Boys division on Saturday.
Tytan Bradley added 9 points and 2 steals for Long, while Mo Schaumkel had 5 boards, 4 points and 4 steals, Tommy Chrisco 6 rebounds, and Kyle O'Dell 5 boards.
Max Knauer had 18 points and 3 steals for Anette's, Dylan Snider 17 points and 7 rebounds, Zachary Allen 21 boards, 3 points and 3 steals, and Dylan Scopesi 9 points.
Napa Valley Physical Therapy Center edged Mark Coleman Insurance, 34-32, getting 13 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals from Caden Nunes, 10 points and 7 boards from AJ Scheiner, 8 points and 7 boards from Doug Bozzini, and 2 steals apiece from Ralph Mizona and Isaac Rodriguez.
Aaron Thomas had 8 points and 3 steals for Coleman, while David Capra-Rodriguez collected 10 rebounds and 5 points, Jacob Umali 6 points, German Jacob 5 boards and 3 points, and Mauricio Estrada 2 steals.
R.E. Maher Construction downed General Equipment Maintenance, 41-36, as Caleb Rusin had 18 points and 9 rebounds, Ricardo Torres 11 points and 5 boards, Ishmael Lopez-Zuniga 7 points, and Jaelin Abernathy 3 points.
Matthew Zhou had 10 points and 7 rebounds for GEM, Jaaziel Satten 9 points, 8 boards and 2 steals, Weilin Hu 10 points, Austin Graeber 3 points and 3 steals, and Ullyses Toscano 2 blocked shots.