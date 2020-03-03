Napa Valley Youth Sports Report: 12-under Nationals sweep Moraga

The Napa Valley Nationals 12-and-under baseball team went 3-0 against the Moraga Mavericks 10-0, 6-2 and 14-2 in 680 Diablo League action this past weekend.

In Game 1, a 10-0 victory, Collin Taylor earned the win after surrendering 1 hit on 2 strikeouts and no walks in three innings. Peter Trovitch threw two innings in relief.

Braeden Butler singled in Napa Valley’s first run on a 1-2 count. The Nationals tallied five runs in the fifth, getting doubles from Butler and Riley Marek and a single from Trovitch.

Butler went 2 for 2, and Blake Porter had three of the Nationals’ eight stolen bases. Sawyer Carmichael led the team in walks and scored a run.

In Game 2, a 6-2 win at Nationals Field at Silverado Middle School on Sunday, the Nationals got on the board in the second inning on Bo Lode’s RBI groundout. Butler, Lode and Marek had RBIs during a four-run sixth. Travis Larsen, Kayen West, Lode, Porter, Butler and Marek each collected 1 hit.

Butler got the victory in three shutout innings, allowing 1 hit with 3 strikeouts and 1 walk, before Sam Mautner and Marek closed out the game.