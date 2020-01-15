{{featured_button_text}}
Napa SAL Wrestling Club

Wrestling for Napa SAL in the Solano tournament were, front row from left, Higinio Pequeno, Cassady Lopez, Sophia Conley, Kain Conley, Ben Miranda, Damian Martinez, back row, Ramon Garcia, Isela Cruz-Villa, Richie Garcia, Carter Manley, Jacob Maiden, Dominic Serna, Andrew Palencia and Alan Mendieta.

 Submitted photo

The Napa Sheriff’s Activities League recently had 14 wrestlers place in the Solano Girls Championship and Boys Tournament.

Placing first were eighth-grader Cassady Lopez (3-0, one pin), third-grader Carter Manley (3-0, one pin), second-grader Jacob Maiden (3-0, two pins) and fifth-grader Alan Mendieta (3-0, two pins).

Finishing second were eighth-grader Sophia Conley (2-1, two pins), second-graders Dominic Serna and Richie Garcia (2-1, two pins) and first-grader Ramon Garcia (2-1, one pin).

Placing third were fourth-grader Ben Miranda (1-2), third-grader Kain Conley (1-2), first-grader Isela Cruz-Villa (1-2) and kindergartener Damian Martinez (1-2).

Placing fourth were eighth-grader Higinio Pequeno (1-2) and fourth-grader Andrew Palencia (0-3).

Youth Volleyball

Club Solano fourth in tourney

Club Solano Volleyball 12 Black took fourth place at the Capitol Sports Center Tournament in Sacramento on Saturday. The 12-and-under team won its pool and advanced to the Gold Bracket, where it lost its semifinal and was bumped to consolation final.

“It was an eye-opener for the girls playing their first organized volleyball game,” coach Rick Manibusan said.

The team got strong serving from Alisa Doria (20 aces, 6 digs, 8 kills), Trisha Dionisio (16 aces, 15 digs, 3 kills) and Raylene Rufino (4 aces, 8 digs) and solid middle front protection from Savannah Barrow (8 blocks, 6 digs, 5 kills) and Dior Duru (7 aces, 1 block, 6 digs). Directing the offense were Alyssa Chopito (9 aces, 11 digs, 8 assists), Caelin Gawiran (11 aces, 4 digs, 5 assists) and Giyonna Little (2 aces, 3 digs, 6 assists). Controlling defensive duties were Danae Gomez (20 digs), Sloane Chester (11 digs, 2 kills) and Anushka Nare (8 digs, 3 kills).

Optimist Youth Basketball

9th-10th Grade Boys

In the first week of the season, General Equipment Maintenance defeated Mark Coleman Insurance, 24-19, as Weilin Hu posted 15 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals, Matthew Zhou 9 boards, Jaaziel Satten 7 rebounds, Michael Valdovino 3 points, and Kevin Can 5 boards.

For MCI, Diego Ayala had 7 rebounds, 4 points and 3 steals, Kelly Thomas 4 points and 3 steals, Manuel Rios 9 boards and 2 steals, Angel Vega 5 points, and Mauricio Estrada 8 boards and 2 steals.

R.E. Maher Construction downed Napa Physical Therapy Center, 26-13, led by Manuel Quintero’s 15 points and 18 rebounds, Theodore Remboldt’s 12 boards, Jesiah Cortez’s 9 rebounds and 2 steals, Ishmael Lopez-Zuniga’s 5 boards and 4 points, and Jaelin Abernathy’s 5 points.

Caden Nunes had 5 points, 5 steals and 5 rebounds for Physical Therapy, while German Jacoban added 3 points, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots, and Anthony Edwards and Carlos Cruz 6 boards apiece.

Anette’s Chocolates came from behind in the fourth quarter to get a 37-31 victory over Long Electric, led by Max Knauer’s 14 points, 5 boards and 2 steals. Zach Allen chipped in 10 rebounds and 7 points, Dylan Snider 8 points and 3 steals, Nicholas Murphy and Caydin Nelson 3 points each, and Cameron Patterson 3 steals.

Titan Bradley put up 12 points and 3 steals for Long Electric, while Louie Canepa had 8 points and 14 boards, Tommy Chrisco 7 rebounds and 5 points, and Mo Schaumkel 8 boards, 4 points and 3 steals.

