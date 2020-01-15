The Napa Sheriff’s Activities League recently had 14 wrestlers place in the Solano Girls Championship and Boys Tournament.
Placing first were eighth-grader Cassady Lopez (3-0, one pin), third-grader Carter Manley (3-0, one pin), second-grader Jacob Maiden (3-0, two pins) and fifth-grader Alan Mendieta (3-0, two pins).
Finishing second were eighth-grader Sophia Conley (2-1, two pins), second-graders Dominic Serna and Richie Garcia (2-1, two pins) and first-grader Ramon Garcia (2-1, one pin).
Placing third were fourth-grader Ben Miranda (1-2), third-grader Kain Conley (1-2), first-grader Isela Cruz-Villa (1-2) and kindergartener Damian Martinez (1-2).
Placing fourth were eighth-grader Higinio Pequeno (1-2) and fourth-grader Andrew Palencia (0-3).
Youth Volleyball
Club Solano fourth in tourney
Club Solano Volleyball 12 Black took fourth place at the Capitol Sports Center Tournament in Sacramento on Saturday. The 12-and-under team won its pool and advanced to the Gold Bracket, where it lost its semifinal and was bumped to consolation final.
“It was an eye-opener for the girls playing their first organized volleyball game,” coach Rick Manibusan said.
The team got strong serving from Alisa Doria (20 aces, 6 digs, 8 kills), Trisha Dionisio (16 aces, 15 digs, 3 kills) and Raylene Rufino (4 aces, 8 digs) and solid middle front protection from Savannah Barrow (8 blocks, 6 digs, 5 kills) and Dior Duru (7 aces, 1 block, 6 digs). Directing the offense were Alyssa Chopito (9 aces, 11 digs, 8 assists), Caelin Gawiran (11 aces, 4 digs, 5 assists) and Giyonna Little (2 aces, 3 digs, 6 assists). Controlling defensive duties were Danae Gomez (20 digs), Sloane Chester (11 digs, 2 kills) and Anushka Nare (8 digs, 3 kills).
Optimist Youth Basketball
9th-10th Grade Boys
In the first week of the season, General Equipment Maintenance defeated Mark Coleman Insurance, 24-19, as Weilin Hu posted 15 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals, Matthew Zhou 9 boards, Jaaziel Satten 7 rebounds, Michael Valdovino 3 points, and Kevin Can 5 boards.
For MCI, Diego Ayala had 7 rebounds, 4 points and 3 steals, Kelly Thomas 4 points and 3 steals, Manuel Rios 9 boards and 2 steals, Angel Vega 5 points, and Mauricio Estrada 8 boards and 2 steals.
R.E. Maher Construction downed Napa Physical Therapy Center, 26-13, led by Manuel Quintero’s 15 points and 18 rebounds, Theodore Remboldt’s 12 boards, Jesiah Cortez’s 9 rebounds and 2 steals, Ishmael Lopez-Zuniga’s 5 boards and 4 points, and Jaelin Abernathy’s 5 points.
Caden Nunes had 5 points, 5 steals and 5 rebounds for Physical Therapy, while German Jacoban added 3 points, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots, and Anthony Edwards and Carlos Cruz 6 boards apiece.
Anette’s Chocolates came from behind in the fourth quarter to get a 37-31 victory over Long Electric, led by Max Knauer’s 14 points, 5 boards and 2 steals. Zach Allen chipped in 10 rebounds and 7 points, Dylan Snider 8 points and 3 steals, Nicholas Murphy and Caydin Nelson 3 points each, and Cameron Patterson 3 steals.
Titan Bradley put up 12 points and 3 steals for Long Electric, while Louie Canepa had 8 points and 14 boards, Tommy Chrisco 7 rebounds and 5 points, and Mo Schaumkel 8 boards, 4 points and 3 steals.