The Napa Valley Swim Team competed in the Zone 3 Championships Jan. 18-19 in Santa Rosa and placed fourth out of 20 teams from 10 Bay Area counties.
One meet highlight for the NVST was Yuki Hayashi placing first in all six of his individual events, and earning the high point award for the 13-14 boys age group.
Several other NVST athletes also placed in the top eight in their individual events.
For the 8-and-under girls, Natalia Lowgren placed first in the 25 backstroke, second in the 25 freestyle and 25 backstroke, and third in 25 breaststroke and 100 individual medley. In the 8-and-under boys group, Sebastian Contreras-Vigil placed fifth in the 50 back, sixth in the 50 breaststroke, seventh in the 25 back and 25 breaststroke, and eighth in the 25 free and 50 free.
In the 9-10 age group, Claire Hayashi and Aiden Frisinger had top-eight finishes in all entered events. Hayashi took second in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 IM, third in the 50 back and 100 butterfly, and fifth in the 50 breaststroke. Frisinger finished second in the 100 free, fourth in the 100 fly, fifth in in the 50 and 100 breaststrokes, sixth in the 100 IM, and seventh in the 50 free. June Kelly placed eighth in the 100 breaststroke.
For the 11-12 boys, Raffy Dimalanta took fourth place in the 50 fly.
The 15-and-over boys likewise had several top finishes. Iona Pascual placed first in the 100 free and 100 breaststroke. Will Flanders won the 200 IM and took second in the 100 back, third in the 100 breaststroke and 50 free, and seventh in the 200 free. Mateo Roldan placed seventh in 50 breaststroke.
Several NVST swimmers achieved personal best times in all their events at the meet, or new A or AA times, including Natalia Lowgren (100% best times; 2 new A times in the 25 and 50 breaststrokes); Calvin Bielicki (100% best times), Isaac Cortes (100% best times), Mario DeIanni (100% best times), Sebastian Contreras-Vigil (new A time in 50 back) and Claire Hayashi (new AA and Junior Olympics times in the 100 IM).
Napa Valley also had strong relay teams that placed in the top eight in each of their races, scoring points for the team.
The 13-and-over boys team of Will Flanders, Daniel Roberts, Iona Pascual and Yuki Hayashi placed first in the 200 medley relay, while Flanders, Roberts, Mateo Roldan and Hayashi were third in the free relay.
The 9-10 girls medley relay team, comprised of June Kelly, Sarah Schofield, Claire Hayashi and Kaitlyn Lowgren, placed fourth, while Santina Accettola, Kelly, Kaitlyn Lowgren and Claire Hayashi were fifth in the free relay.
You have free articles remaining.
The 11-12 girls medley relay team of Juli Klieman, Nina Stanley, Bailey Caruso and Helene Hoke took seventh place.
Call 257-SWIM or email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com for more information or to inquire about joining the team.
Optimist Youth Basketball
7th and 8th Grade Boys
There were no surprises in the second round of the playoffs Saturday at Napa Valley College.
In a battle for first place, McDonald's surpassed Del Sur Mortgage, 44-37. Nathan Marroquin and Lucas Stephenson scored 14 points each, with Marroquin grabbing 11 rebounds, and Antoine Saleh scored 10. For Del Sur, Trenton Adams collected 17 points and 7 rebounds, Henry Miller 19 rebounds and 6 points, and Finn Salese 6 points.
Syar Industries defeated Quinlan Tire 49-38 behind the double-double of Joseph Farmer, 18 points and 13 rebounds. Peyton Miracle had 13 points and 6 rebounds, and Jay Ruiz scored 9. For Quinlan, Theodore Maas scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Seth Daniels finished with 9 points.
Athletic Feat edged Kiwanis of Greater Napa, 42-36. Owen Ferguson had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Grant Shoop finished with 10 points, and Jonah Schwarze had 7 points and 5 rebounds. For KGN, Noah Akkerman had 13 points and 8 rebounds. Matthew Stephenson 9 points and 8 rebounds, and James Burgess and Ben Green 6 points each.
Athletic Feat downed Syar, 50-41, behind Owen Ferguson’s 24 points and 8 rebounds. Jonah Schwarze scored 16. For Syar, Joseph Farmer finished with 19 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.
Playoff games continue this Saturday at NVC starting at 10 a.m.