R&S Glazing downed Fazerrati’s Pizza, 41-34, in Optimist Youth Basketball 11th-12th Grade Boys action, as Casey Peck had 10 points and seven rebounds, Chris DelPorto 11 points, Yovani Gonzalez eight boards and seven points, Bailey Lorenzen eight rebounds, three points and two steals, Seth Ponciano eight rebounds and two steals, Jonathan Basalt five points, and Benjamin Martin three points.
For Fazarrati’s, Isaac Rojas had 10 points, 20 rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots, Tyson Tanksley 16 points and eight boards, Toby Montoya seven rebounds, four points, and two steals, and Carlos Carru three points and three steals.
Rudy Reyes scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to go with six rebounds and two steals in pacing Napa Valley Jewelers to a 44-40 comeback win over Nielson Construction. Quincy Parker added 12 boards and 10 points for Jewelers, Dillon Mouton 12 points, five rebounds, and three steals, Pedro Infante eight boards, and Noah Parker and Quintin Fisher three points each. Nathan Daniels’ 18 rebounds and 11 points led Nielson, while Justin Yates pulled down nine boards, Jimmy Whitt made seven points and two steals, Garrett Yates scored eight points, and Jakob Bittner and Tyler Ghisletta each added five points and two steals.
Matthew Commander’s 13 points and six rebounds and George Bolen’s 10 points helped Napa Firefighters Association take a 35-32 thriller over Napa Deputy Sheriffs Association. Grant Koehler added 12 boards and two steals for Firefighters, Blake Hoban made five points and four steals, Matthew Heun grabbed six rebounds, and Marcus Nunes added five rebounds, three points, and three steals.
Myles Norris had 10 rebounds and six points for Sheriffs, with Ethan Main chipping in 11 points, Gurkirat Sandhu 12 boards, Jerick Castro six points, Caleb Vallejo eight boards, Manuel Avila five rebounds and two steals, and Julian Silverthorne three points.
McDonald’s downed Sunrise Rotary, 35-18, getting six points and four steals from Elliot Suhr, five points, five rebounds, and two steals from Nick Raymond, six points from Erik Cosca, five points and three steals from Will McLaughlin, eight rebounds and three points from Lucas Brandon, and three steals from Trent Maher. Tyler Smith paced Sunrise with 11 points, while Diego Lopez added six rebounds and two steals, Jordan Furth-Lopez eight rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots, Joseph Holland seven rebounds, and Filiberto Chavez four points.
The Sharks got their first win of the season, 24-18, over Napa Police Officers Association, with Nathaniel Allen scoring seven points, Louis O’Brien posting seven rebounds and five points, Matthew Shane making six points and two steals, and Angelo Viran getting seven boards and two steals. Teagan DeGarmo scored eight points for Police, while Harrison Barrett supplied seven rebounds, Jayge Campbell five boards, Caymus Barrett four points, Colby Baumbach three points, and Cutler Low two steals.
Rotary overcame a slow start to post a 36-19 victory over Anette’s Chocolates, sparked by Abraham Cortes’ 11 rebounds, eight points, and three steals. John Moss scored nine points for Rotary, Calvin Bird had 11 boards, three points, and two steals, Eli Dion got eight points and five rebounds, and Finn Glascott chipped in five points. Andrew Christian scored six points for Anette’s, and Julian Gonzalez and Joey Varela each netted four points.
Seventh-Eighth Grade Boys
Cole’s Chop House beat Quinlan Tire, 42-30, behind Carter Haven’s 21 points and 13 rebounds. Seth Daniels scored 10, Mason Medina pulled in nine rebounds, and Teagin Cholmondeley scored eight. Quinlan’s was led by Waylon Fletcher and Angel Vega with 10 points and eight rebounds apiece.
Kiwanis of Greater Napa overtook Napa Host Lions, 47-42, as Zachary Rector led all scorers with 19 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Cayden Nelson added 10 points and eight rebounds. Diego Ayala had 12 points and four steals. Napa Host Lions was led by Liam Ferguson’s 13 points and 10 rebounds, James Burgess’ 12 points, and Manuel Villasenor-Rico’s 11 points.
Star Industries ran past Cole’s Chop House, 54-41, as Samuel Gomez led all scorers with 24 points and seven rebounds. Sam Loomis followed with 15 points, and Collin Durfee added six. Cole’s was led by Carter Haven’s 13 points and eight rebounds, and Henry La Liberte’s seven points.
Napa Host Lions edged Athletic Feat, 35-26, as Liam Ferguson had 12 points, James Burgess seven, and Manuel Villasenor-Rico five points and eight rebounds. Athletic Feat was led by Jared Martinez with 11 points and eight rebounds and Zaaziel Satten with another eight boards.
Kiwanis of Greater Napa routed Quinlan Tire, 55-23, behind Zachary Rector’s 19 points. Ismael Lopez-Zuniga’s 13 points, Noah Ackerman 11 points and Tanner Low’s 10 rebounds. For Quinlan, Dane Connor scored eight and David Capri-Rodriguez scored six and pulled in nine rebounds.
Syar Industries, with pressured defense, defeated Athletic Feat, 60-46. Samuel Gomez had 36 points and 12 rebounds and Same Loomis scored 14. Jared Martinez scored 15 and pulled in nine rebounds for Athletic Feat.
Games will continue on Saturday at Napa Valley College starting at 10 a.m.
Napa SAL Wrestling
Two qualify for TOC
Two Napa Sheriff’s Activities League wrestlers competed in the Solano Clash Middle School Boys Tournament, and Napa SAL also sponsored five Napa Avengers Wrestling Club members for the competition.
“The two teams came together and wrestled very tough,” said Napa SAL’s coach, Deputy Jesse Ward.
Placing for Napa SAL and qualifying for the 51st annual Middle School Tournament of Champions set March 2 in Loomis were eighth-graders Brandon Guiducci, who placed first at 112 pounds with a 3-0 record and two pins, and Jesse Lopez, who placed seventh at 153 pounds with a 3-1 mark and three pins.
For the Napa Avengers, seventh-grader Joseph Ellis took second place at 205 pounds with a 2-1 record and one pin.
Napa SAL also took three wrestlers to the Trojan War Tournament in El Dorado Hills on Jan. 5 and two of them placed. Seventh-grade girl Cassady Lopez wrestled in the JV boys division and placed second with a record of 3-1 and one pin. Guiducci was second at 112s in the varsity boys division with a 3-1 record and two pins.
Gymnastics Zone
Spring girls teams open at Golden State Classic
Technique Gymnastics of Rancho Cordova hosted the season opener for the Zone’s girls spring competitive teams.
For the Junior Olympic teams in Level 7, Sade Muessel was second on vault and second on beam, and Brynna Cohee took third on vault. At Level 8, Emily Tran placed third on beam. At Level 9, Ashlyn Parlett placed third on vault, and Morgan Phipps was first on bars.
The Xcel teams saw Bronze competitor Audrey Mouriski win the vault event and Flor Aguilar and Emily McConn each place third.
In Xcel Silver, Kelsie VanGorder was first on vault, third on bars and second all-around at 37.525. Kathryn Spiegel placed first on beam, Aaliyah Barrientos third on vault and second on bars, Maggie Moy second on bars, Sophie Graham second on vault and second on bars, and Zahara Leake second on vault.
For the Xcel Gold division, Grace Bordessa took second on vault, second on beam and third all-around at 36.125. Camila Macajola took first on vault, third on bars, second on floor and third all-around at 35.675. Natalie Wetzel placed second on bars and second on floor. Jamie Krueger finished second on vault, second on bars and third all-around at 34.725. Emma Townsend was first on bars, Isabelle Grace third on beam, and Mesinna Seymour third on vault.
In Xcel Diamond, Audrey Jonas was first on bars, first on beam, third on floor and first all-around at 36.650, and Mia Moy was second on vault, third on bars and third on floor.
The Gymnastics Zone training facility is at 253 Walnut Street #A, Napa. Visit napagymnasticszone.com for more information.