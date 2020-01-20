In recent Napa Optimist Youth Basketball action in the 7th-8th Grade Boys Division, Elijah Nave scored two fast break layups in the closing seconds as McDonald's edged Syar Industries in overtime, 45-41.
Nave finished with 13 points, and Lucas Stephenson and Kyle Blackwood 12 each. For Syar, Peyton Miracle and Monte Martin scored 16 points each, Orion Seal had 11 points, and Ryan Daniels had 9 rebounds.
Syar upset Athletic Feat, 50-42, behind 27 points from Joseph Farmer. Peyton Miracle scored 7 and Jay Ruiz and Sumner Eakins 5 points each. For Athletic Feat, Owen Ferguson had 17 points and Jonah Schwarze supplied 7 points and 9 rebounds.
McDonald's beat Quinlan Tire, 40-34, with a 13-point run in the fourth quarter. Antoine Saleh had 18 points, Nathan Marroquin scored 7 and Bailey Huss had 6 steals. For Quinlan, Theodore Maas had 9 points and Tyler Carrasco and Seth Daniels each scored 7.
Kiwanis of Greater Napa stunned Del Sur Mortgage, 47-29, behind Noah Akkerman’s 20 points. James Burgess added 9 points, Mathew Stephenson 8 points and 12 rebounds, and Ben Green 9 rebounds. Leading Del Sur were Finn Salese with 14 points and 8 rebounds, Henry Miller 17 rebounds, Fisher McDonald 10 rebounds and Noah Adams 5 steals.
Athletic Feat also topped Del Sur, 34-22, behind Owen Ferguson’s 14 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals. Jonah Schwarze had 11 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals. For Del Sur, Finn Salese had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 7 steals, and Henry Miller had 12 rebounds and 6 steals.
Quinlan Tire hung on for a 32-28 upset of Kiwanis of Greater Napa as Theodore Maas had 11 points, Aiden Leuthold 6 points and Dylan Ito 5 rebounds. For KGN, Noah Akkerman had 14 points and James Burgess scored 6.
Games will continue Saturday at Napa Valley College, starting at 9 a.m.
Youth Volleyball
Club Solano wins Silver honors
Club Solano 12 Black won the 12 Club Silver Bracket Division in the California Kickoff Tournament at Santa Clara Convention Center on Sunday.
The girls finished second in pool play on Saturday, making them eligible to compete in Sunday’s championship round. They lost their first match Sunday to slip the team to Silver Division but came on strong in bracket play, winning tight matches to receive top honors.
All-around strong performances came from Trisha Dionisio (13 aces, 15 digs, 13 kills), Alisa Doria (21 aces, 15 digs, 12 kills) and Dior Duru (15 aces, 14 digs, 4 kills).
Leading in front court offense were Sloane Chester (3 aces, 2 blocks), Anushka Nare (3 aces, 13 digs, 5 kills) and Savannah Barrao (7 aces, 7 blocks, 6 kills).
Directing the offense were Alyssa Chopito (10 aces, 12 digs, 14 assists) and Caelin Gawiran (3 aces, 2 blocks, 4 assists).
Solid back row defense came from Danae Gomez (26 digs, 2 kills), Raylene Rufino (6 digs) and Giyonna Little (9 aces, 11 digs).