Napa Valley Youth Sports Report: Sheriff's Activities League grapplers place at states

Three sophomores finished in the top four of their weight classes and another added a win Saturday as the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League Wrestling Club competed at the California USA Wrestling Cadet Folkstyle State Championship at Selland Arena in Fresno.

Completing in the girls bracket were Vintage’s Natalie Scott (117 pounds), Leilani Frazer (138) and Jessica Mendieta (164), while Justin-Siena’s Cooper Cohee was in the Cadet Boys bracket.

Frazer reached the finals of the event before placing second. She opened by scoring a 5-4 double-overtime decision against Giselle Guerra, pinned Nicole Kamyshin of West Sacramento in 1:18, scored a decision 7-3 against Ariana Mercado of Soledad in the semifinals, and lost 6-5 to Orland’s Megan Stottsberry in the final.

Scott took home a third-place finish. After scoring a 16-0 technical fall over Emma Cross of Vandenberg Air Force Base, she lost 6-4 in overtime to Hayden Fry of La Costa Canyon. But she came back by defeating Windsor’s Ariana Groves, 4-1, Lemoore’s Mariah Perico, 8-2, San Fernando’s Viviana Garcia in triple overtime, 3-2, and, in the third-place match, pinning Teyah Gutierrez of Redondo Beach in 1:56.