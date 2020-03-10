Napa Valley Youth Sports Report: Sheriff's Activities League grapplers place at states

Three sophomores finished in the top four of their weight classes and another added a win Saturday as the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League Wrestling Club competed at the California USA Wrestling Cadet Folkstyle State Championship at Selland Arena in Fresno.
Completing in the girls bracket were Vintage’s Natalie Scott (117 pounds), Leilani Frazer (138) and Jessica Mendieta (164), while Justin-Siena’s Cooper Cohee was in the Cadet Boys bracket.
Frazer reached the finals of the event before placing second. She opened by scoring a 5-4 double-overtime decision against Giselle Guerra, pinned Nicole Kamyshin of West Sacramento in 1:18, scored a decision 7-3 against Ariana Mercado of Soledad in the semifinals, and lost 6-5 to Orland’s Megan Stottsberry in the final.
Scott took home a third-place finish. After scoring a 16-0 technical fall over Emma Cross of Vandenberg Air Force Base, she lost 6-4 in overtime to Hayden Fry of La Costa Canyon. But she came back by defeating Windsor’s Ariana Groves, 4-1, Lemoore’s Mariah Perico, 8-2, San Fernando’s Viviana Garcia in triple overtime, 3-2, and, in the third-place match, pinning Teyah Gutierrez of Redondo Beach in 1:56.
Mendieta placed fourth despite getting pinned in her opener by Elk Grove’s Bianca Pesole in 5:42. She came back by pinning Madera’s Kalissa James in 31 seconds and scoring a 7-5 decision over Windsor’s Jolette Torres, before getting pinned in the third-place match by Pesole in 1:45.
Cohee went 1-2 after pinning Guadalupe’s Kaleb Robles with 1 second left in their opener, in 5:59. He then fell 14-1 to Vacaville’s Kevin Riley and 9-0 to Bakersfield’s Johnny Becerra.
Optimist Youth Basketball
Firefighters is 11th-12th Boys champ
Jadyn Satten scored 6 of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead Napa Firefighters Association to a thrilling 47-41, comeback win over Napa Police Officers Association in the championship game of Optimist Youth Basketball’s 11th-12th Grade Boys Division on Friday night at Silverado Middle School.
George Bolen added 9 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals for Firefighters, which trailed 30-21 at halftime. Grant Koehler had 6 points, 7 boards and 3 steals, Eduardo Barajas 8 points, Matthew Commander 6 points and two steals, Mauricio Camacho 5 rebounds, Tyler Charifa 3 points, Satten had 5 boards and 2 steals for the winners, who were coached by Tom Commander and Josh Satten.
Nate Allen scored 10 points to lead Police, which was coached by Stephanie Brovelli, while Angelo Vivan, Sam Brovelli and Cris Soto each scored 8 and grabbed 5 rebounds. Justin Van Maren added 5 points and 2 steals, Matthew Shane 5 boards and 2 steals, and Trevor Ellena 5 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.
9th-10th Grade Boys
Zach Allen grabbed 24 rebounds and scored 16 points to lead Anette's Chocolates past Napa Valley Physical Therapy Center, 57-49. Dylan Snider added 11 points, 10 boards and 2 steals for Anette's, while Max Knauer had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals, Dylan Scopes 10 points and 4 steals, and Nick Murphy 9 points and 8 rebounds.
Doug Bozzini had 12 points and 3 blocked shots and Isaac Rodriguez 11 points for Physical Therapy, while Carlos Cruz had 7 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals, AJ Scheiner and Logan Pavao 6 points apiece, Ralph Mizona 6 boards, and Anthony Edwards 5 points.
General Equipment Maintenance got by Mark Coleman Insurance, 49-42,with Weilin Hu getting 11 points, Matthew Zhou 9 rebounds and 7 points, Michael Valdovino 9 points, Ulysses Toscano 7 points, Jaaziel Satten 8 rebounds and 4 points, and Austin Graeber 6 points and 2 steals.
David Capra-Rodriguez got 7 rebounds, 7 points and 2 steals for Coleman, Julian Vega 6 points and 2 steals, Mauricio Estrada 6 points, Manuel Rios 6 boards, Diego Alaya 5 points and 3 steals, Angel Vega 4 points and 2 steals, Aaron Thomas 3 steals, and German Jacob 3 points.
Louie Canepa’s 28 rebounds and 22 points paced Long Electric in a 58-48 win over R.E. Maher Construction, with Tytan Bradley contributing 18 points and 2 steals, Mo Schaumkel 11 points, 6 steals and 5 boards, Kyle Odell 7 rebounds and 4 points, and Justin Ray 3 points.
Ishmael Lopez-Zuniga had 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for Maher, Jaelin Abernathy 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Manuel Quintero 10 points, 6 boards and 2 steals.