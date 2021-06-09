Napa Valley Youth Track and Field: St. John's Lutheran back on track with annual meet

The St. John’s Lutheran School Youth Track and Field Invitational recently returned to Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium for the first time since 2019, having been canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also competing in the meet for first- through eighth-graders with the Eagles were students from St. Apollinaris Catholic School, Kolbe Academy and Redwood Middle School.

First- through third-graders ran 50- and 200-meter dashes and a shuttle relay and did a standing broad jump. Fourth- and fifth-graders did 100- and 400-meter dashes, the 4x100 relay, shot put, and long jump.

Sixth- through eighth-graders ran 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, 800- and 1600-meter runs, the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, and the long jump, high jump, and shot put.

More than 110 young athletes participated. Ribbons were awarded based on finishes in each event.

Earning multiple ribbons, by grade level, were:

First Grade: Mae Daw, Adriana Ayala, Reese Daw, Skylar Dodd, Clara Fidler, Brynn Giovannoni, Emma James, Jaxsen Uffmann, Jack Anderson, Easton Giovannoni, Austin Holme, Andrew Manfred, Dylan McCulloch, Sebastian Montes, Liam Morris, Archie Schluter, Vincent Wagner and Ben Simon.