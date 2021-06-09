Napa Valley Youth Track and Field: St. John's Lutheran back on track with annual meet

The St. John’s Lutheran School Youth Track and Field Invitational recently returned to Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium for the first time since 2019, having been canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also competing in the meet for first- through eighth-graders with the Eagles were students from St. Apollinaris Catholic School, Kolbe Academy and Redwood Middle School.
First- through third-graders ran 50- and 200-meter dashes and a shuttle relay and did a standing broad jump. Fourth- and fifth-graders did 100- and 400-meter dashes, the 4x100 relay, shot put, and long jump.
Sixth- through eighth-graders ran 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, 800- and 1600-meter runs, the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, and the long jump, high jump, and shot put.
More than 110 young athletes participated. Ribbons were awarded based on finishes in each event.
Earning multiple ribbons, by grade level, were:
First Grade: Mae Daw, Adriana Ayala, Reese Daw, Skylar Dodd, Clara Fidler, Brynn Giovannoni, Emma James, Jaxsen Uffmann, Jack Anderson, Easton Giovannoni, Austin Holme, Andrew Manfred, Dylan McCulloch, Sebastian Montes, Liam Morris, Archie Schluter, Vincent Wagner and Ben Simon.
Second Grade: Elizabeth Clayton, Grace Clayton, Kaia Dominis, Marie Holloran, Brooklyn Mabray, Evie Muth, Florencia Soto, Yasmine Topal, Dominic Bertolini, Mikey Frey, Leland Grabski, Graeden Griffin, Declan Owens, Bear Perotti-Kline, Kane Savage and Peyton Howard.
Third Grade: Gianna Ring, Ceriani Simms, Phoebe Zinghkang, Lou Branco, Jarrett Dalessi, Vincenzo Fradella, Beckett Machado, Charlie Remy, Easton Simms, Teddy Wenzel and Alex Winkler.
Fourth Grade: Leah Berghout, Mia Holme, Adeline Manfred, Elora Stepp, Kimberly Uffmann, Sophia Simon, Carson Dahl, Alex Keller, Joey LaMonica, Hudson McDonald and Andres Reyes.
Fifth Grade: Bella Ayala, Gianna Bertolini, Natilie Mculloch, Leonie Muth, Isabella Ayala, Koa Branco, Rylan Dalessi, Mateo Gonzalez and Eduardo Rodriguez.
Sixth Grade: Abrielle Caceres-Reed, Madelyn Caceres-Reed, Ava Acker, Riley Dommen, Allie Duncan, Faith Fradella, Savannah Healy, Vivian Sweet, Audrey Teeters, Ariel Winkler, Sarah Zinghkang, Matteo Barbosa, Parker Dahl, Augustine Heun, Dylan Holcomb, Nikolas Klimenko, Nico Muth, Dugan Perotti-Kline, Ryder Simms, Aaron Teeters and James Wenzel.
Seventh Grade: Ivy Alexander, Charlotte Bevan, Olivia Bui, Gracie DeFina, Lila Fortner, Yasmine Kumar, Chelsea Luna, Isabella Moore, Brooklyn Perez, Sofia Sebastini, Olivia Umutyan, Siena Yoo, Will Coughlin, Enzo Girardo, Jack Keller, Sajan Khaira, Sammy LaMonica, Griffin Messenger and Blake Wilsey.
Eighth Grade: Brynna Cohee, Sydney Dommen, Paige Helms, Haley Pham, Hailey Schuemann, Eva Winkler, Austin Dragoo, Tommy Malloy and Jack Scheumann.
