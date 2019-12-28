Nineteen members of the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League Wrestling Club recently medaled in the annual Winter League Classic at Hogan Middle School.
Placing first were eighth-grader Cassady Lopez, who went 3-0 with three pins, sixth-grader David Fermin (3-0, three pins), fifth-grader Alan Mendieta (3-0, three pins), second-grader Jacob Maiden (3-0, one pin) and first-grader Colton Bode (3-0, three pins).
The club’s second-place finishers were eighth-graders Sophia Conley (2-1, two pins) and Kristian Jimenez (2-1), fourth-grader Andrew Bode (2-1, one pin), third-graders Luke Mendez (2-1, one pin), second-graders Cristian Vargas (2-1, two pins) and Dominic Serna (2-1) and first-grader Tatiana Vargas (2-1, two pins).
Placing third were eighth-grader Gene Pequeno (1-2), third-grader Kain Conley (1-2) and first-graders Isela Cruz-Villa (1-2, one pin) and Landon Budge (1-2, one pin). Taking fourth were fourth-grader Andrew Palencia, first-grader Cody Wildes and pre-kindergartener Jax Bode.
Napa SAL recently took six wrestlers to Mendocino SAL’s annual Willits Grapplin’ Pack Tournament, and all six placed. The champions were Conley (3-0, one pin at 59.6 pounds), Alan Mendieta (3-0, two pins at 76.8), Andrew Bode (3-0, two pins at 58.4) and Colton Bode (3-0 at 49.0). The runners-up were Maiden (2-1, one pin at 59.4) and Palencia (2-1, one pin at 85.3).
Napa SAL took two grapplers to the annual Andrew Hernandez Memorial Tournament put on by Corning Police Activities League Wrestling on Dec. 21 and both took first place. They were Sophia Conley (4-0, two pins at 120.3 pounds) and fellow eighth-grader Joseph Ellis (2-0, two pins at 185).
Ellis also went 3-0 with two pins to place first at 185s at the recent Will C. Wood Tournament of Champions qualifier tournament in Vacaville on Dec. 22. He qualified for the 52nd annual Northern California TOC scheduled for March in Loomis. Ellis placed eighth in the TOC last year.