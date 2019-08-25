Members of the Napa Waves Swim Team took a week-long trip in late July that they won’t soon forget.
A total of 18 youth swimmers and three coaches had a chance to work out at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs alongside some of the country’s top athletes.
“We got the opportunity and we were really grateful that (USA Swimming) called and offered us that week and I immediately jumped at it,” said Waves head coach Kevin Twohey. “It’s something that only comes along every once in a while and you’ve to take that opportunity.”
Through a heavily competitive application process, the Waves were selected as one of only a handful of youth swim teams to make the trip to the 35-acre campus in the heart of Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver.
The facility itself is home, and serves as a training location, for Olympic, Paralympic, Pan American and Para-Pan American athletes who compete in boxing, cycling, figure skating, gymnastics, judo, pentathlon, shooting, swimming and wrestling.
Among its state-of-the-art features are two swimming pools, 242 dorms, and a cafeteria that serves more than 300,000 meals a year, all aspects of the facility that the Waves became very familiar with over the duration of their trip.
“They probably spent more time in the cafeteria than anywhere else,” Twohey said with a laugh. “It almost offset how many hours they were in the pool. It was probably the same as they were eating.”
And for good reason.
Twohey and the staff put their team through exhausting two-a-day workouts, made only more difficult by the 6,000-foot altitude of the facility.
“At lower altitudes you’re still running out of breath, but at higher altitude it’s harder to catch your breath and you really feel your lungs burning,” said St. Helena resident Ben Gardner, 17. “You definitely run out of oxygen a lot faster, so you need to use a different breathing technique. You blow all the air out of your lungs and purge all the CO2 and take much bigger breaths. So it’s a lot more challenging just as far as lung capacity goes. And you also get more sore because you get more lactic acid build-up and less oxygen to your muscles. So it’s pretty intense.”
Unlike many of the swimmers on the trip, Gardner had a pretty good idea going into it what to expect. His sister was a member of the last Waves group that got the chance to make the trip back in 2013, although her experience served as more of a learning experience for future groups.
The Waves did almost no preparation for the training session six years ago, and it showed. Twohey said those swimmers struggled to get through their workouts and he realized they needed to take more steps to get ready for sessions as strenuous as this.
So as soon as he found out they’d been chosen, Twohey set up his team’s workouts this summer to prepare them for trip. They held morning practices to simulate double-workout days and practiced at Napa Valley College’s 50-yard pool. They even attended a meet in the Lake Tahoe area to get a taste of swimming at altitude.
“The prep really, really helped,” said Anthony Krieter, a junior at St. Helena High. “I noticed I was starting to feel a lot better even here in my hometown, and getting faster. So it wasn’t just good for OTC, but also just in general.”
Between their workouts in the morning and evening, the Waves attended a series of classes put on by members of USA Swimming and the United States Anti-Doping Agency. Topics included stroke and breathing techniques, and the importance of properly fueling one’s body.
In their down time, they explored the campus, but mostly camped out with plates of freshly made food like pork roasts and barbecued chicken.
“When we weren’t in the pool, we were in the cafeteria,” Krieter said.
While the classes, training and food were all highlights, one aspect of the trip that stood out was being around the Olympic and Paralympic athletes who were in the midst of training. They dormed near the U.S. Women’s Basketball contingent, which was making a pit stop before heading to the Pan American Games in Peru, and mingled with Olympic wrestlers and shooters in the cafeteria.
But what stuck with many of them the most was witnessing the Paralympic swimmers in action.
On their 2013 trip, the Waves got to their training sessions as the Paralympians were finishing theirs. Twohey said it had such an impact on the kids at the time that he set up the same experience for this trip.
“To be able to witness the level of swimming that they’re doing and then watch them get out of the pool with their challenges and to see what kind of athletes they are, it was amazing,” Twohey said.
Krieter wholeheartedly agreed.
“That was one of the coolest things ever,” he said. “You see these guys who aren’t given as much as us and they have limitations, but they smash those limitations and are going our speed and faster than us down the pool and they don’t care.”
Just being in that environment motivated everyone on the team to work harder, Krieter added.
“It gave us kind of wake-up call about how hard all the people on that campus push themselves and how lucky we were to be included in their culture for that week and to be seen as people that could have a chance to go to that stage,” he said. “It was awesome to be part of that culture for a week.”
Aside from Krieter and Gardner, the other members of the trip were Lila Heffernan, Rowan Knight, Sabrina Wells, Quincy Frommelt, Carson McClintick, Sander Izzi, Lauren Hamilton, Andrew Dillon, Sterling Schwartz, Lucas Padewon, Victoria Creaves, Will Walter, Graciela Lopez, Rachel Galvan, Sophia Conley and Parker McClintick. The other coaches were Erin Begereow and Monica Linn.