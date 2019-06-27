Three Napa youth weightlifters will be among hundreds from all over the country competing at the 2019 Nike National Youth Championships Friday through Sunday at Anaheim Convention Center.
The trio, all of whom met national standards in the snatch and the clean and jerk to qualify, are Vintage High School sophomore Celeste Calderon, Redwood Middle School eighth-grader Tatum Lucier, and 11-year-old St. Apollinaris sixth-grader Eliot Lesti.
Also qualifying for the competition was Vintage freshman Mikelle Powers, 14, but she will not be able to attend.
The event will be live-streamed on the USA Weightlifting website at go.teamusa.org/2RESOdh.
On the “White” platform, Lesti is scheduled to compete at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 11U/13U Boys 39-kilogram age-weight class, and Calderon at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 14-15 Girls 64kg division. On the “Blue” platform, Lucier competes at 8 p.m. Friday in the 13U Girls 64kg+ division.
This will be Lucier’s second time competing in the national event.
“They should all do well this weekend, they’ve all been training well,” said their coach, John Cortese, owner of the CTS Fitness and Performance gym where the youths train. “Are they good enough to medal? We’ll find out.”
Calderon, 15, just began the sport 10 months ago.
“My aunt brought me to one of their seminars and I fell in love with it right away,” Calderon said. “It means a lot to me to be going to this big event because I really like the sport.”
Calderon said her friends think it’s cool that she’s a competitive weightlifter. She is bringing a sizeable rooting section that will include her mother, sister, aunt and grandparents.
“It’s going to be really fun going to Southern California,” she said. “There’s a little pressure, but it’s going to be really exciting.”
Lucier, 12, is the only member of the Napa contingent who competed at last year’s nationals in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she lifted everything put in front of her.
“I’m super-pumped to be going back to the championships. Last year I went 6 for 6 on my lifts and I felt really good about that,” she said.
Lucier, who’s been lifting for three years, said she likes how she is in control when it comes to weightlifting.
“Whether I’m having a good day or a bad day, this is the one thing I know I can control about my day,” she said. “Whether I succeed or fail, I know it’s in my hands and not someone else’s.”
The veteran of the team experience-wise, Lucier said her dad, stepmom and brother will be making the trip to Anaheim with her.
She said the sport has a lot to do with mental toughness.
“I feel like I am competing against myself mentally more than physically,” she admitted, “If I don’t have enough confidence, I’m not going to succeed. But I’m not worried about how I do. I know I can always come back and do better next time.”
Unlike Calderon’s friends, Lucier said her friends think it’s weird that she’s into weightlifting.
“I try to explain it to them, but they don’t get it,” she said.
Nor should they be expected to, Cortese said, as these are rare athletes.
“Our kids had to qualify to get into this competition. It’s not like anyone can just go,” Cortese emphasized. “It’s pretty cool because there will be athletes coming from all over the country to this event. It’s the pinnacle of what they train for. Not everyone can say they’ve been to a national event in their sport.
“The good thing about weightlifting is it builds confidence in young people. You can’t just come in here and do these lifts off the street. You have to be coached and do many repetitions. It’s a highly skilled sport. These two exercises are very fast and explosive and there is a lot of technique and form involved.”
Cortese also explained that there are a lot of benefits to weight lifting that carry over to other sports.
“It helps them be stronger, run faster and jump higher,” he underlined.
Cortese also addressed the safety issue.
“It’s safe if you do it right,” he said. “If you’re coached in the right way, the risk of getting hurt is slim to none.”
Cortese said the national event is more about having a good experience than winning or losing.
“Hopefully they set some personal records, which is the most important thing,” he said. “But if they medaled, that would be great, too.”