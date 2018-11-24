The HealthQuest Elite Master Men’s Weightlifting Team competed at World Association of Benchers and Dead Lifters World Championships in Las Vegas, Nev. on Nov. 13 and 14.
The fitness club’s HealthQuest Elite Master Power Lifting Team, qualified for the competition at the WABDL Bench Press and Dead Lift Championships in Rancho Cordova on Aug. 25.
Imre Budai competed in the 220-pound Master Men’s raw class for ages 68-74 took first place and set a world record in the raw dead lift at 391 pounds, and placed first and set a world record in the raw push-pull at 664 pounds. He also took second place in the bench press at 273.5 pounds.
Peter Murphy, competing in the 220-pound Master Men’s double ply class in the 61-67 age division, took first place and set a world record in the dead lift at 485 pounds.