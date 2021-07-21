National Hot Rod Association: Sonoma the midpoint of NHRA’s Western Swing

The two women celebrated their Silver Anniversary in the sport last weekend in Denver, where each drove in her first race.

“I was so young and so naïve,” recalled Sampey, who has gone on to win three national championships and 43 races, even after taking time off to start a family. “I didn’t think at all about the risks involved. I didn’t understand anything about sponsorships or how to interact with the fans.

“I wasn’t afraid of anything back then. I came here thinking that I was going to win the race. I was raised with the mentality that if you wanted to get me to do something, just tell me I couldn’t and there were a lot of people who didn’t think that I belonged on a Pro Stock Motorcycle. I wanted to prove them wrong.”

By the time Stoffer and husband-crew chief Gary made that debut in Denver, she had already established solid credentials as a Sportsman Motorcycle champion. She didn’t qualify in her debut and didn’t run another race until 2002 but has become one of the most respected riders over the last two decades, claiming nine national event wins.

Stoffer also never expected to be racing for a quarter-century, but she takes good care of herself physically and mentally, and her solid credentials led to her current ride as a teammate to NHRA Pro Stock champion Jerry Savoie.