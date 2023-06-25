The Napa Valley 1839 FC men’s soccer team couldn’t change its second-place position in the National Premier Soccer League’s Golden Gate Conference standings Saturday night, but its opponent could.

California Odyssey SC came all the way from Fresno to Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium, hoping to defeat Napa Valley and take a half-game lead over FC Arizona, the leader in its Southwest Conference.

But 1839 FC extended its unbeaten streak to six games with its second straight shutout, 3-0, in front of 750 fans on a windy evening.

Napa Valley (7-2-1) will take the momentum of its second blanking of the season into its playoff opener at 7 p.m. July 1 at Dodd Stadium.

Despite the loss, Cal Odyssey (5-3-2) still had a chance to overtake FC Arizona, which lost 2-1 at El Farolito in San Francisco on Saturday and was to play again Sunday at San Ramon, the third-place team in the Golden Gate Conference.

Napa Valley, wearing its green home jerseys with white shorts and socks, and Cal Odyssey in red jerseys and socks with blue shorts, were both a bit sloppy for the first 10 minutes. But 1839 FC started creating chances and, in the 14th minute, connected.

Paris Martins gathered a through ball from Luis Velasco and dropped it back to Velasco, who shot. It deflected back in front of the goal and top Napa Valley scorer Dario Pavon slotted it home for a 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Oscar Ortiz broke through and got into a one-on-one situation with Cal Odyssey goalkeeper Eddie Valiz, but had his shot blocked.

Martins received a yellow card for a tactical foul in the 23rd minute. Later in the half, Napa Valley’s Ryan Kane appeared to have a hamstring issue after a long sprint and the hosts settled for a 1-0 halftime lead.

During the break, Miguel Lara warmed up and was subbed in for Kane to start the second half.

Two minutes in, Lara put a beautiful ball to the feet of Pavon. Valiz, the keeper, had been playing half off the line and when he came out, Pavon chipped the ball over him and into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.

It was Pavon’s 14th goal and gave him the national scoring lead, according to 1839 FC owner Arik Housley.

With 25 minutes to play, Lara put another nice pass to the feet of Ortiz. The 2012 Vintage High product also chipped it over the keeper into the net, for a 3-0 lead.

Cal Odyssey got through on a couple of opportunities in the second half, but was unable to finish its chances.

Alvaro Carreras was recognized as the player of the game for Napa Valley.

Earlier in the day at Justin-Siena, the 1839 FC women’s team improved to 3-1-1 in the NorCal Conference of the United Premier Soccer League with its own 3-0 victory, over Reno Vikings Premier.

Napa Valley, playing its first season in the UPSL, solidified its spot in the playoffs.

Visit napavalley1839.com for more information on the 1839 FC teams.

